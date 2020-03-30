How to download the VALORANT client ahead of the closed beta

Following last weekend’s secret alpha playtest for Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter VALORANT, the game’s client mysteriously became available to download.

Unless you were specifically whitelisted by Riot, you can’t log into the game. But when the closed beta launches next week on April 7 in select regions, you should be well prepared.

To download the VALORANT client ahead of the beta, simply click here. The file will then automatically download to your computer. There isn’t much use in downloading it at the moment, though, and a more official download option will likely be available soon. But for the time being, this is the only option.

Image via Riot Games

Once you’ve downloaded the client and you attempt to log into the game, a message will pop up saying “unable to access game,” followed by a short explanation that permission is required to access the beta. When the beta keys are handed out next week, this will presumably no longer be the case.

Image via Riot Games

To sign up for the closed beta, create a Riot account, link your Riot account to your Twitch account, and watch specific VALORANT Twitch streamers after the beta activates in your region. For the time being, the closed beta is only applicable for European and North American players, but it should roll out in Asia in the weeks or months to come.