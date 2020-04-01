Shroud on VALORANT: “It’s one of the greatest games I’ve played in a very, very, very long time”

As if the VALORANT hype wasn’t already at a fever pitch, one of the best FPS players in the world has showered praise on Riot’s newest tactical shooter.

Shroud, a former CS:GO pro and current Mixer streamer, had nothing but praise for Riot’s FPS. The content creator was part of an exclusive alpha playtest for VALORANT over the weekend, and the experience was so phenomenal that it has soured Shroud’s perception of other games.

“I was already kind of bored and I didn’t know what to play, but after playing VALORANT, it makes it all worse,” Shroud said. “Because now I’m sitting here and I’m like dude, I just played a fucking gem, and now I got to go back to trash.”

“It’s incredible,” Shroud continued. “It’s one of the greatest games I’ve played in a very, very, very long time. Like there’s only so many fucking gems of video games out in the world in my personal preference and opinion, and [VALORANT] is looking good.”

Shroud previously compared VALORANT to CS:GO, saying that he wasn’t sure how Riot’s tactical shooter could stand up to CS:GO‘s ease of access from a viewing perspective.

If you want to learn more details during the agonizing wait for the closed beta to drop, Dot Esports previously reported on the alpha playtest with more details on a new agent, Breach, and other systems such as ranked and overtime.