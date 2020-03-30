How to get access to the VALORANT closed beta

With the exciting news that the VALORANT closed beta is launching on April 7, eager fans are likely all thinking the same thing—how do I get access?

Riot Games’ first venture into the FPS genre has gotten plenty of hype, with fans expecting a tactical shooter that mixes elements from CS:GO and Overwatch. And now, Riot is teaming up with Twitch to give fans a chance to gain access to the coveted VALORANT closed beta.

Here’s how to get access to the closed beta.

Create a Riot account here. Link your Riot account to your Twitch account here. Watch specific VALORANT Twitch streamers after the beta activates in your region. This will give all viewers a chance to land a beta key simply by tuning in.

Keep in mind that the closed beta will only be available in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Russia, and Turkey. Though other regions won’t have access immediately, Riot plans on expanding in the months to follow.

VALORANT is a five-vs-five character-based tactical shooter only for the PC. Players will be able to choose from a variety of agents that each have unique ability kits meant to complement the precise gunplay.

The game will be free-to-play and is slated for a summer 2020 official launch.