Meet Chamber, VALORANT’s new sentinel agent

Riot Games has finally revealed Chamber, the new sentinel agent coming to VALORANT on Nov. 16.

Chamber is a “well dressed and well-armed” French weapon designer equipped with a deadly arsenal of weapons and abilities. This “gentlemen assassin” enjoys the finer things in life and takes all details into account when lining up the perfect shot.

Chamber has one of the most exciting ability sets in VALORANT since he has two unique weapons perfect for single-handedly holding an area. Chamber’s Trademark ability allows players to place a trap that scans for enemies. When an enemy is in visible range, the trap counts down and destabilizes the area around it when it explodes. This creates a “lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.”

The Headhunter ability grants Chamber a heavy pistol with an alt-fire ADS option. This is an excellent backup plan and could change the way players approach pistol or save rounds. The Rendezvous ability allows Chamber to place two teleport anchors. While in range of an anchor, players can reactivate it to teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can also be picked up and redeployed.

Finally, Chamber’s Tour de Force ultimate ability summons a powerful, custom sniper rifle that kills any enemy with one shot as long as it’s a direct hit. Killing an enemy creates the same lingering field as the Trademark ability.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Riot posted an ominous teaser of a golden circle with a rotating light. The next day, another teaser showed a bullet flying through the air. Fans can now look back and understand how Riot gave small glimpses at Chamber.

Chamber has been hinted at for months. Players noticed a well-dressed character in the Year One Anthem video and the name Deadeye was written on the side of a weapon. The Fracture trailer was narrated by a person with a French accent and two gun cases found outside of the map indicate the narrator was responsible for shooting the two bullets that destroyed the facility.

The State of the Agents September update also ended with a French word and an image showing a fancy business card, aligning with the fancy apparel of the character seen in the Year One Anthem video. Patch 3.08 introduced a new audio teaser in the Shooting Range, too, where players could hear fancy music behind a closed door.

Chamber will be released on Nov. 16, two weeks into Episode Three, Act Three in the Patch 3.10 update.