Riot on new VALORANT agent Chamber: ‘We started by thinking about different ways to approach the Sentinel role’

Riot Games officially unveiled Chamber, a new VALORANT agent, today. He’s a well-dressed French gentleman and well-armed weapons designer who will join the tactical shooter in mid-November alongside Patch 3.10.

Chamber is a sentinel, but he’s different from the other sentinels available in VALORANT right now (Sage, Killjoy, and Cypher) since he’ll have the equipment to hold his own in fights. The new agent has an ability called Headhunter that equips a heavy pistol and his ult, called Tour de France, summons a powerful custom sniper rifler that will kill an enemy with one shot.

His other abilities, Trademark and Rendezvous, place a trap that scans for enemies and two teleport anchors, respectively. They’re less about dealing damage and more about getting information and providing sustainability in a fight. The thought process behind Chamber was to create an agent capable of defending areas by securing kills.

“We started by thinking about different ways to approach the Sentinel role,” VALORANT character producer John Goscicki said in a press release. “Early on, our thought process wrapped around the idea of ‘someone that bunkers down, and holds a location by getting frags.’ As we worked on Chamber, the evolution of someone who can hold down a site with an array of weapons emerged. Between your loadout, his pistol/ult, and gadgets, a player should be able to hold down a location—but it’s up to you to use the tools correctly and creatively.”

Chamber is the 18th agent introduced to VALORANT and he’ll join the tactical shooter five months after the addition of KAY/O, who hasn’t become a popular option, at least not in the professional landscape.

Even though Chamber is a sentinel, a type of agent that’s generally great at holding bombsites and supporting the team with their gadgets, it looks like the French agent will be capable of carrying some matches.

“We took a lot of inspiration from the archetype of ‘the gentleman assassin,’ Goscicki said. “As we dove deeper into creating Chamber, it became clear that his gameplay revolved around highly lethal, pinpoint accuracy. That feeling was the core of his thematic: the idea that the distance of the shot, the breeze in the wind, the type of powder in the ammo, all these fine details must be taken into account to land the perfect hit.”

Chamber and Patch 3.10 will be introduced to VALORANT in mid-November, while the Episode Three, Act Three battle pass will land on Nov. 2.

