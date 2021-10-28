Leaked update on VALORANT website confirms new agent delayed until 2 weeks after Episode 3, Act 3 for Patch 3.10

The agent "had not yet lived up to the level of quality" that fans expect from the devs.

If you’ve been waiting for the next agent to join VALORANT’s growing cast of playable characters, then you might be disappointed to know that you’ll have to wait just a bit longer.

In a now-removed update page on the Arabic version of Riot’s website, character producer John Goscicki confirmed that the next agent’s release has been delayed until Patch 3.10, which is scheduled for two weeks after the start of Episode Three, Act Three.

A loose translation of the post says that “[the agent] had not yet lived up to the level of quality you expect from us,” according to Goscicki.

Over the past few months, Riot has been teasing the addition of a new agent to the game. Many clues have hinted to a character named Deadeye, including a possible cameo in the Year One anthem video, hidden audio on the Range, and hints in the September edition of the State of the Agents blog post.

Riot even dropped a new teaser on social media today that seems to be showing off Deadeye’s weapon of choice, which looks like a sleek, golden rifle. There are also multiple cards floating alongside the weapons, which could be the new agent’s calling card.

VALORANT fans will be looking forward to hearing more about the agent and their abilities soon.

At time of writing, Riot has not yet officially published the blog post in English. The update is still available on the Chinese version of the VALORANT site, though.

