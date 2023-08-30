Jett’s dead, here’s 5 VALORANT agents to play instead

To all the Jett mains out there, here’s a hug—getting your wings clipped is never pleasant, even if it’s in VALORANT. Be that as it may, if you’re ready to move on, I’ve got some great alternatives to Jett to get you started for Episode Seven, Act Two.

With Patch 7.04 came the dreadful Jett nerfs, shaking up the feisty Korean’s playstyle entirely. Gone are the days when you could updraft twice and slice your enemy’s head from high up in the air with her sharpened Kunai. Her cloud smokes are no longer an apt vision blocker for your impulsive five-duelist ranked comps or to ninja defuse the Spike. And tampering with her iconic dash’s timer was just cruel.

Although it’s disheartening to see the game’s most adored and reliable duelist agent wither like this, the nerfs were needed—there, I said it. And it’s not like Riot Games has left you duelists in the middle of nowhere. There are still reliable options out there.

The five best Jett alternatives after VALORANT Patch 7.04 nerfs

Raze

Raze is the perfect next move for ex-Jett mains. Image via Riot Games

I’m sure some of you have already begun practicing those “floor is lava” routines already. Raze’s Blast Packs aren’t easy to master, but once you manage to do it, you’ll be able to keep those ratty opponents of yours on their toes throughout.

Raze’s grenade and Boom Bot let players deal incredible damage, and Jett’s movement-centric kit never offered this excellent advantage. Yes, “Roza” Raze ultimates are heartbreaking, but Jett’s Bladestorm isn’t easy to wield either. Let’s face it—you can’t perfectly hit all ultimates and be a balanced character at the same time.

Omen

Your opponents need jump scares. Image via Riot Games

Love holding angles with Jett’s Updraft? Omen’s Shrouded Step lets you reach those off-angles, as well as have fun dumbfounding your enemies. Unlike other controllers in VALORANT, Omen thrives in the hands of aggressive players, making him a wonderful choice for duelists who want to switch roles for a change after Jett’s nerf.

If you were an Operator Jett, Omen’s teleport can help you reposition. It isn’t as effective as a dash out, but it’s definitely there.

Neon

Sliding can be more fun. Image via Riot Games

If you loved dashing with Jett, it’s time to learn how to slide past your enemies. She sprints, she concusses, she walls, and when charged up, she electrocutes: Neon may be the most fun duelist to play in VALORANT.

Neon is a hard one to master and squeeze value out of though, especially in solo ranked. She’s best for players who prefer executing with the team and have good communication skills. Although her kit is knitted for spacious maps like Breeze and Fracture, Neon can really fit into any map and can effortlessly create space for her team. Learn some Relay Bolt lineups, master different slide forms, and bunny hopping with her sprint, and you should be the Neon one-trick everyone fears.

Chamber

He’s back. Image via Riot Games

Wasn’t this obvious? If you excel at wielding the Operator and fleeing the scene before your opponent gets to you, Chamber’s your man. His Rendezvous is one of the best mobility utilities in VALORANT, letting you exit a sticky situation in moments.

Related: Chamber might be returning to your VALORANT matches following Patch 6.11 buffs

In fact, with Chamber’s teleport up and active, you can commit to much riskier approaches than you can with Jett’s Tailwind. To top it off, you have a pocket Sheriff and a trap to watch your back, and your ultimate is another free Operator. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chamber’s pick rate spikes in the next few days.

KAY/O

I would play him any day. Image via Riot Games

Is there a better way to heal from Patch 7.04’s effects than shutting down your opponents’ abilities and leaving them with just precise gunplay?

If your beloved Jett can’t dash freely and updraft twice, well, your opponents playing other agents should be given the taste of clipped wings too. Shut their abilities down with KAY/O’s neutralizing kit. I may sound too revengeful, but it cannot get more satisfying than this.

Is Jett still good in VALORANT?

Of course, she is. She can still dash away to reset, secure outlandish kills with her Bladestorm from high up in the air, and protect herself with smokes. The changes will only push those who play her to think twice before taking a gamble.

Honestly, I am a bit tired of players declaring an agent ‘dead’ after every nerf. Overpowered agents need nerfs for VALORANT’s ever-evolving meta to remain balanced. Jett was way too strong before Patch 7.04’s changes. She used to be able to take uncalculated risks, overshadowing other duelists in the process. I mean, why Raze when we could pre-nerf Jett?

There isn’t a single map where Jett wasn’t viable. She wasn’t being punished enough for taking aggressive approaches, thanks to her long-lasting smokes, dash, and updraft which let players undo most tactical mistakes. No wonder she was among the most picked agents in VCT 2023.

Jett isn’t dead—she’s just not overpowered anymore. Her kit is still unique, so pros will continue playing her, and I’m sure so will you.

About the author