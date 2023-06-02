5 most picked VALORANT agents from VCT 2023 season

The best way to see any current VALORANT meta in action is to watch the game’s best players from around the world and which agents are getting the most screen time.

The 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour season is the start of a new era, with partnered teams competing across three international leagues, culminating in an international tournament at Masters Tokyo, before the defining world championship, Champions 2023, in Los Angeles. It also represents the first time viewers have gotten to see extended VALORANT action that didn’t feature Chamber as the clear number one of any composition.

The pick rates for agents remained pretty consistent across all three leagues. And amongst VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, and VCT Pacific, these five agents easily earned the most picks, according to data from RIB.gg.

Most picked VALORANT agents among VCT teams in 2023

Killjoy

Killjoy was picked a total of 544 times during the VCT 2023 season.

Most picked agent in Americas

Second most picked agent in Pacific and EMEA

As alluded to above, and as seen from common ranked data and Premier play date, Killjoy has rocketed to the top of the meta and is the clear favorite amongst sentinel players. Outside of Split, she is a fixture of effectively every map across pro play, providing value with information gathering, site anchoring, site retaking, lurk watching, and more.

Jett

Jett was picked a total of 529 times during the VCT 2023 season.

Most picked agent in Pacific

Second most picked agent in Americas

Third most picked agent in EMEA

The entry specialist, the aerial assassin, and the main tool of any mechanical prodigy. Her ability to create space on offense, get picks and kills without getting traded, and provide economic support to a team with her knives is unmatched. When it comes to duelists at the pro level, Raze is a distant second, and the rest of the agents in the class are either niche picks like Neon on Lotus, or largely unused.

Viper

Viper was picked a total of 382 times during the VCT 2023 season.

Fourth most picked agent in Americas and EMEA

Sixth most picked agent in Pacific

While Omen was the most popular choice among VALORANT controllers in EMEA and Pacific, Viper reigned supreme in Americas. Viper’s lineups for her Toxic Screen and Snakebite are vital to any site execute or post-plant scenario, and her Poison Cloud is so useful for anchoring sites or deterring lurkers. On top of all that, even with the regen nerfs, her Viper’s Pit ultimate is still a round-ending ability.

Skye

Skye was picked a total of 377 times during the VCT 2023 season.

Third most picked agent in Americas and Pacific

Seventh most picked agent in EMEA

Skye was very popular among initiator players in both Americas and Pacific, which is fitting given the fast and aggressive style adopted by many top teams in those regions. Her kit is perfectly tuned to gathering information and playing a supportive role.

Omen

Omen was picked a total of 375 times during the VCT 2023 season.

Most picked agent in EMEA

Fourth most picked agent in Pacific

Fifth most picked agent in Americas

Omen was the primary controller in both EMEA and Pacific and was a fixture of almost every composition in EMEA. His smokes are quick and precise, he can reach certain angles and mess with his opponents via Shrouded Step, and he has incredible value as a lurker.

