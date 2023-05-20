All VALORANT teams qualified for VCT Masters Tokyo

Following VCT LOCK//IN, there will be only one tournament where the top VALORANT teams in the world will face off in international competition: Masters Tokyo.

Like the LOCK//IN, teams will be fighting and competing to aid their respective region, with an extra Champions-bound slot for their region’s Last Chance Qualifier on the line. But some teams will be playing for themselves as well; with four EMEA teams in attendance, the three that place the highest will also be qualifying for Champions, while the three respective teams from Americas and Pacific have already qualified for Champions.

The official tournament format has not been announced for Masters Tokyo, but we do know that 12 teams will compete: four from EMEA, three from Americas, three from Pacific, and two teams from China.

All teams qualified for VCT Masters Tokyo

DRX (Pacific)

Paper Rex (Pacific)

Attacking Soul Esports (China)

EDward Gaming (China)

TBD (Pacific)

TBD (EMEA)

TBD (EMEA)

TBD (EMEA)

TBD (Americas)

TBD (Americas)

TBD (Americas)

DRX

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The kings of Korea dominated the Pacific league as many expected them to, going 8-1 in the regular season and winning against Team Secret in the upper bracket semifinal to secure a Masters Tokyo spot and a Champions 2023 spot.

World-class controller player Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan led the league in player rating per VLR, finishing the group stage near the very top in both K/D rating and KAST (kill, assist, survive, trade) percentage.

Paper Rex

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

After four weeks of the VCT Pacific season, Paper Rex was sitting in the middle of the table at 2-2. But a one-sided loss to DRX at the halfway point woke something up in the team considered an international contender last year, and Paper Rex closed out the season with five straight wins. Paper Rex notched three 2-0 wins in their last three matches, then pulled off another 2-0 win vs. T1 in the playoffs to secure a Masters Tokyo spot and a Champions 2023 spot.

The two-headed monster in Ilya “something” Petrov and Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee led the way for Paper Rex, with both players finishing in the season in the top five in K/D, while midseason addition something ended up with the highest clutch win percentage of any Pacific player.

Attacking Soul Esports

During the first act of the Chinese FGC VALORANT Invitational, Attacking Soul Esports nearly threw away a 5-0 group stage showing with an immediate upper bracket loss that sent them down to the lower bracket. But ASE went on another run, winning three straight in the lower bracket before defeating EDward Gaming in the grand finals.

It was a former EDward player that gave life to ASE: Qu “Life” Donghao was a top player in player rating, ACS, K/D, and opening duel win percentage.

EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming might be the one team from China with the most international recognition, having competed at both Champions 2022 and the VCT LOCK//IN. Still, China is seeking its first-ever win at an international event, and EDG has the unfortunate distinction of falling short at three of the four attempts so far.

EDG thrived during the FGC event, not losing a single series until the grand finals of playoffs, having already qualified for Masters at this point. The duo of Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang and Wan “CHICHOO” Shunzhi were the leaders of this team.

About the author