How to get the Diamond Crosshair in VALORANT

VALORANT provides players with countless ways to customize their crosshairs, from shape and color to firing and movement error, the possibilities are nearly endless. Despite this, most crosshairs are either a simple dot or a variation of the standard four-line reticle.

If you’re tired of the same old common crosshairs and are looking for something fresh, the diamond crosshair could be precisely what you’re looking for. If you’d like to create the crosshair in VALORANT for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

Screengrab via Riot Games

How to get the Diamond Crosshair

To edit and create crosshairs in VALORANT, first click the settings cog in the top-right corner of the main menu and press “SETTINGS.” From there, click “CROSSHAIR” at the top of the screen and head to the “PRIMARY” section of the crosshair settings. To get started you’ll want to click “Create New Profile” below the crosshair preview.

The primary crosshair settings you’ll need to use to get the diamond crosshair in VALORANT are:

Color: Personal preference

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 4

Override Firing Error Offset With My Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With My Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 4

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Diamond Crosshair VALORANT code

If you’d prefer to pop in a single line of code rather than input all of the settings shown above, you can enter the following code in the crosshair settings by copying it and clicking “IMPORT PROFILE CODE” just below the crosshair preview in VALORANT.