Swapping to a new FPS means switching all your settings from one to the other, which can be tedious. Now that XDefiant has arrived, there are many players crossing over from another title—in particular, VALORANT. The first step is configuring your sensitivity so you can start off with a bang.

You’ll want to get a quick start on climbing the ranks, so calibrating all your settings is essential. It’s the first thing I do before starting a new title, and XDefiant is no exception. XDefiant’s sensitivity settings range from one to 100, leaving a ton of variation for players to explore.

The last thing you want is to be missing the easy shots thanks to snail-paced sensitivity. To avoid whiffing, here’s what you’ll have to do.

How to convert your VALORANT sensitivity to XDefiant

Your sensitivity is rounded in XDefiant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FPS titles rely on pinpoint precision and fast reactions. XDefiant has various elements to maps, including a range of different levels that players can pop out from. This is where the perfect sensitivity comes in handy.

Here’s how you can calculate your XDefiant sensitivity based on the same setting in VALORANT.

Firstly, find the best VALORANT sensitivity for you

Copy that sensitivity from your settings

Open XDefiant.

Go to Settings.

Click Mouse & Keyboard.

Adjust your Mouse sensitivity based on the information below.

Say your sensitivity is 0.5 in VALORANT with 800 DPI, this will mean your perfect sensitivity in XDefiant will be 48 out of 100. It’s essentially the same as making your sensitivity 1 in VALORANT with 400 DPI.

For each 0.1 increase in your VALORANT sensitivity, your XDefiant sensitivity will increase by roughly 9.5. So if your VALORANT sensitivity is One with 800 DPI, your XDefiant sensitivity will be 98.

Once you’ve got your sensitivity locked in, feel free to experiment. By changing it up and down, you’ll be able to adjust based on what works for XDefiant. Since they’re both

