A screenshot of cover art for XDefiant
Image via Ubisoft
XDefiant

Best sensitivity converter for XDefiant

Convert your sensitivity to feel right at home in XDefiant.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 04:32 pm

Having the right sensitivity settings is crucial for peak performance in first-person shooter games. While XDefiant is likely to attract players who are new to the genre, many fans will have previous FPS experience from other games, meaning they look for ways to convert their sensitivity settings for XDefiant.

Whether you’re transitioning to XDefiant from Counter-Strike 2VALORANT, or any other FPS game, you’ll likely have a set of sensitivity settings you’re comfortable with. Finding the perfect sensitivity can be a time-consuming process, especially when switching between games. If you value your KDA ratio, like me, you’ll want to try XDefiant with a one-to-one translation of your best sensitivity layout.

What is the best sensitivity converter for XDefiant?

A look at members of the Cleaners faction in XDefiant.
A perfectly transitioned sensitivity layout will allow you to adapt quicker to XDefiant. Screenshot via Ubisoft on YouTube

The best sensitivity converters for XDefiant are Aiming.pro and Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer. Over the last few years, I transitioned between games like OverwatchCall of DutyCS2, VALORANT, and XDefiant, and these two sensitivity converters have consistently delivered the best results.

When XDefiant eventually releases as a full game, both Aiming.pro and Kovaak’s are likely to feature a more fully-fledged sensitivity conversion user interface for the game. Considering XDefiant has been in and out of beta and test stages, there’s still much to do regarding optimization and adaptation.

At the time of writing, you may need to make a few manual adjustments to find your perfect sensitivity settings in XDefiant. Still, better converter options will likely emerge after the game’s full release. While most titles at this stage of development tend to have concrete release windows, XDefiant was delayed one too many times, causing fans to wonder whether it even has a release date yet.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.