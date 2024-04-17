Having the right sensitivity settings is crucial for peak performance in first-person shooter games. While XDefiant is likely to attract players who are new to the genre, many fans will have previous FPS experience from other games, meaning they look for ways to convert their sensitivity settings for XDefiant.

Whether you’re transitioning to XDefiant from Counter-Strike 2, VALORANT, or any other FPS game, you’ll likely have a set of sensitivity settings you’re comfortable with. Finding the perfect sensitivity can be a time-consuming process, especially when switching between games. If you value your KDA ratio, like me, you’ll want to try XDefiant with a one-to-one translation of your best sensitivity layout.

What is the best sensitivity converter for XDefiant?

A perfectly transitioned sensitivity layout will allow you to adapt quicker to XDefiant. Screenshot via Ubisoft on YouTube

The best sensitivity converters for XDefiant are Aiming.pro and Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer. Over the last few years, I transitioned between games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, CS2, VALORANT, and XDefiant, and these two sensitivity converters have consistently delivered the best results.

When XDefiant eventually releases as a full game, both Aiming.pro and Kovaak’s are likely to feature a more fully-fledged sensitivity conversion user interface for the game. Considering XDefiant has been in and out of beta and test stages, there’s still much to do regarding optimization and adaptation.

At the time of writing, you may need to make a few manual adjustments to find your perfect sensitivity settings in XDefiant. Still, better converter options will likely emerge after the game’s full release. While most titles at this stage of development tend to have concrete release windows, XDefiant was delayed one too many times, causing fans to wonder whether it even has a release date yet.

