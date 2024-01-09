Does XDefiant have a release date yet?

Gamers who keep up with news, trailers, teases, and reveals of new titles usually have a lot to look forward to. But sometimes, the gap between a reveal and an actual release is so long that these expectations turn into anxiety. That’s the case with Ubisoft’s XDefiant.

XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play Ubisoft Original FPS title. Featuring several factions from the Tom Clancy series, it’s set in a somewhat futuristic version of the United States and incorporates visual elements of punk and graffiti. Originally announced in mid-2021, it has been famously delayed a few times since then.

Most recently, after closed and open beta sessions throughout 2023, game director Mark Rubin revealed that some inconsistencies surfaced, making it impossible to honor the intended October 2023 release. Specifically, netcode and party issues needed to be solved before the game was ready. These issues have since been fixed, according to a Jan. 2 update from Rubin.

That means a new release date is out for XDefiant, right?

Has a release date for XDefiant been announced?

Bad news. Image via Ubisoft

Despite fixing most of the problems and errors that plagued XDefiant’s public test sessions in 2023, Ubisoft has not yet announced a new release date for the game. The release was planned for October 2023, then tentatively delayed to November 2023 to deal with these issues—but apparently there was not enough time to perfect all the necessary changes before the holiday season.

Rubin, however, said in early January 2024 that more information about the subject would come out “in the next couple of weeks.” So it means we should have an update sometime soon, perhaps before February. What remains to be seen is whether the upcoming news we await ends up being good or bad.