A new XDefiant play test is coming this weekend—and it’s longer than originally planned

XDefiant is finally returning to consoles and PCs, and it’s happening this weekend in a play test to help the game get ready for its long-anticipated launch.

The server test, originally announced to last just 12 hours, will now run for three days from April 19 to 21. It will be available to play on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and it’s available to preload now on all platforms.

The preload is available now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After missing multiple potential release windows due to a multitude of development issues, the server test session is the first time that the game has been playable for the public since the end of 2023.

A recent report claimed the game’s development was derailed by a “Boys Club” and “toxic work culture,” on top of issues with the game’s party system and netcode. But at the end of March, Ubisoft confirmed the server test was coming, and now it’s here.

XDefiant was originally meant to drop sometime in the summer of 2023 but missed that window completely and was eventually delayed out of 2023 entirely. A Ubisoft earnings report pointed to a potential March 2024 release, but, again, it was pushed back.

This weekend’s server test will help the developer “lock a launch date and start sharing more about the exciting content XDefiant has to offer in the future,” Ubisoft said.

The arcade FPS reminiscent of older Call of Duty games features characters and locations from multiple Ubisoft IPs, including Far Cry, Splinter Cell, The Division, and others.

