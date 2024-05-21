Shroud XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, keybindings, graphics and more

Shroud hit the ground running on XDefiant thanks to his years of experience in shooters. The former pro’s universal skill in FPS games carried over to XDefiant, but he also took his time to adjust his in-game settings for the best performance.

While I like adjusting my settings to my own liking, I value opinions of high-level players, like Shroud’s. Years of experience in competitive gaming and in the FPS genre pays off whenever Shroud plays and the veteran always makes sure that he plays with the most optimal settings possible—when he can actually get into a game.

Here are Shroud’s XDefiant settings.

Shroud’s graphics settings in XDefiant

Shroud uses a top-tier gaming PC, but he still lowers almost all of his graphics settings in XDefiant. He does this to ensure he gets the best frames possible in the game and maximize performance.

Display Mode: Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560×1440 Refresh Rate: 240 Hz Triple Buffering Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost Brightness: 10 Contrast: 15 DX12 Renderer: Yes HDR: Off Graphics Quality: Custom V-Sync: Off Framerate Limit: Off Shadow Quality: Very High Spot Shadows: Low Spot Shadow Resolution: Low Contact Shadows: Off Resolution Scale: 100 percent Sharpening: Seven Particle Detail: Medium Volumetric Fog: Low Global Reflection Quality: Medium Local Reflection Quality: Low Vegetation Quality: Low Subsurface Scattering: Off Ambient Occlusion: Low Object Detail: Zero Extra Streaming Distance: Zero Lens Flare: Off Water Quality: Low Chromatic Aberration: Off High-Resolution Sky Textures: No Terrain Quality: Low

Shroud’s mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant

Despite retiring from professional esports, Shroud still some of the best aim in the game. He merged his reflexes with the following mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant to ensure the best results during intense situations.

Mouse Sensitivity 24 Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) One Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) One Mouse Acceleration Off Invert Vertical Axis Off Right Click Back Off Lock Mouse to Game Windows On

Shroud’s keybinds in XDefiant

Shroud’s XDefiant keybinds aren’t that different from the default settings, but he has a few personal touches here and there.

Move forward W Move backward S Move left A Move right D Spring/Hold Breath (ADS) Shift Fire Weapon Left Mouse Button Aim Right Mouse Button Reload R Jump/Mantle Space Crouch/Slide C Interact F Melee V Select Primary Weapon One Select Secondary Weapon Two Cycle Weapons + Mouse Wheel Up Cycle Weapons – None Ultra Q Active Ability E Deploy Device G Force Walk X Push-to-talk K Show Scoreboard Tab Toggle Help F1 Show Mouse Cursor Alt Open Social Menu F2 Open Settings Menu F3 View Fullscreen Map B Voice Chat Toggle M Voice Chat Channel Switch N Toggle Team Comp T Toggle Text Chat Enter Text Chat Channel Switch Ctrl Open Quickchat Mouse Button Three / Z

