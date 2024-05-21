Shroud captured on his streaming webcam.
Shroud XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, keybindings, graphics and more

Shroud takes one look at XDefiant's settings and adjusts them perfectly.
Published: May 21, 2024 05:02 pm

Shroud hit the ground running on XDefiant thanks to his years of experience in shooters. The former pro’s universal skill in FPS games carried over to XDefiant, but he also took his time to adjust his in-game settings for the best performance.

While I like adjusting my settings to my own liking, I value opinions of high-level players, like Shroud’s. Years of experience in competitive gaming and in the FPS genre pays off whenever Shroud plays and the veteran always makes sure that he plays with the most optimal settings possible—when he can actually get into a game.

Here are Shroud’s XDefiant settings.

Shroud’s graphics settings in XDefiant

Shroud uses a top-tier gaming PC, but he still lowers almost all of his graphics settings in XDefiant. He does this to ensure he gets the best frames possible in the game and maximize performance.

Display Mode:Fullscreen
Display Resolution:2560×1440
Refresh Rate:240 Hz
Triple BufferingOff
NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency:On + Boost
Brightness:10
Contrast:15
DX12 Renderer:Yes
HDR:Off
Graphics Quality:Custom
V-Sync:Off
Framerate Limit:Off
Shadow Quality:Very High
Spot Shadows:Low
Spot Shadow Resolution:Low
Contact Shadows:Off
Resolution Scale:100 percent
Sharpening:Seven
Particle Detail:Medium
Volumetric Fog:Low
Global Reflection Quality:Medium
Local Reflection Quality:Low
Vegetation Quality:Low
Subsurface Scattering:Off
Ambient Occlusion:Low
Object Detail:Zero
Extra Streaming Distance:Zero
Lens Flare:Off
Water Quality:Low
Chromatic Aberration:Off
High-Resolution Sky Textures:No
Terrain Quality:Low

Shroud’s mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant

Despite retiring from professional esports, Shroud still some of the best aim in the game. He merged his reflexes with the following mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant to ensure the best results during intense situations.

Mouse Sensitivity24
Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)One
Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)One
Mouse AccelerationOff
Invert Vertical AxisOff
Right Click BackOff
Lock Mouse to Game WindowsOn

Shroud’s keybinds in XDefiant

Shroud’s XDefiant keybinds aren’t that different from the default settings, but he has a few personal touches here and there.

Move forwardW
Move backwardS
Move leftA
Move rightD
Spring/Hold Breath (ADS)Shift
Fire WeaponLeft Mouse Button
AimRight Mouse Button
ReloadR
Jump/MantleSpace
Crouch/SlideC
InteractF
MeleeV
Select Primary WeaponOne
Select Secondary WeaponTwo
Cycle Weapons +Mouse Wheel Up
Cycle Weapons –None
UltraQ
Active AbilityE
Deploy DeviceG
Force WalkX
Push-to-talkK
Show ScoreboardTab
Toggle HelpF1
Show Mouse CursorAlt
Open Social MenuF2
Open Settings MenuF3
View Fullscreen MapB
Voice Chat ToggleM
Voice Chat Channel SwitchN
Toggle Team CompT
Toggle Text ChatEnter
Text Chat Channel SwitchCtrl
Open QuickchatMouse Button Three / Z
