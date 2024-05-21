Shroud XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, keybindings, graphics and more

Shroud hit the ground running on XDefiant thanks to his years of experience in shooters. The former pro’s universal skill in FPS games carried over to XDefiant, but he also took his time to adjust his in-game settings for the best performance.
While I like adjusting my settings to my own liking, I value opinions of high-level players, like Shroud’s. Years of experience in competitive gaming and in the FPS genre pays off whenever Shroud plays and the veteran always makes sure that he plays with the most optimal settings possible—when he can actually get into a game.
Here are Shroud’s XDefiant settings.
Shroud’s graphics settings in XDefiant
Shroud uses a top-tier gaming PC, but he still lowers almost all of his graphics settings in XDefiant. He does this to ensure he gets the best frames possible in the game and maximize performance.
|Display Mode:
|Fullscreen
|Display Resolution:
|2560×1440
|Refresh Rate:
|240 Hz
|Triple Buffering
|Off
|NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency:
|On + Boost
|Brightness:
|10
|Contrast:
|15
|DX12 Renderer:
|Yes
|HDR:
|Off
|Graphics Quality:
|Custom
|
|V-Sync:
|Off
|Framerate Limit:
|Off
|Shadow Quality:
|Very High
|Spot Shadows:
|Low
|Spot Shadow Resolution:
|Low
|Contact Shadows:
|Off
|Resolution Scale:
|100 percent
|Sharpening:
|Seven
|Particle Detail:
|Medium
|Volumetric Fog:
|Low
|
|Global Reflection Quality:
|Medium
|Local Reflection Quality:
|Low
|Vegetation Quality:
|Low
|Subsurface Scattering:
|Off
|Ambient Occlusion:
|Low
|Object Detail:
|Zero
|Extra Streaming Distance:
|Zero
|Lens Flare:
|Off
|Water Quality:
|Low
|Chromatic Aberration:
|Off
|High-Resolution Sky Textures:
|No
|Terrain Quality:
|Low
Shroud’s mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant
Despite retiring from professional esports, Shroud still some of the best aim in the game. He merged his reflexes with the following mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant to ensure the best results during intense situations.
|Mouse Sensitivity
|24
|Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)
|One
|Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)
|One
|Mouse Acceleration
|Off
|Invert Vertical Axis
|Off
|Right Click Back
|Off
|Lock Mouse to Game Windows
|On
Shroud’s keybinds in XDefiant
Shroud’s XDefiant keybinds aren’t that different from the default settings, but he has a few personal touches here and there.
|Move forward
|W
|Move backward
|S
|Move left
|A
|Move right
|D
|Spring/Hold Breath (ADS)
|Shift
|Fire Weapon
|Left Mouse Button
|Aim
|Right Mouse Button
|Reload
|R
|Jump/Mantle
|Space
|Crouch/Slide
|C
|
|Interact
|F
|Melee
|V
|Select Primary Weapon
|One
|Select Secondary Weapon
|Two
|Cycle Weapons +
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Cycle Weapons –
|None
|Ultra
|Q
|Active Ability
|E
|Deploy Device
|G
|Force Walk
|X
|
|Push-to-talk
|K
|Show Scoreboard
|Tab
|Toggle Help
|F1
|Show Mouse Cursor
|Alt
|Open Social Menu
|F2
|Open Settings Menu
|F3
|View Fullscreen Map
|B
|Voice Chat Toggle
|M
|Voice Chat Channel Switch
|N
|Toggle Team Comp
|T
|Toggle Text Chat
|Enter
|Text Chat Channel Switch
|Ctrl
|Open Quickchat
|Mouse Button Three / Z