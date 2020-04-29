Best VALORANT controls and settings

VALORANT is all about finding an edge over your opponent. But even if you have pinpoint accuracy, the perfect game sense, and map knowledge, there’s always room for improvement.

Controls and settings, believe it or not, have a real impact on your gameplay. If you aren’t using the optimal settings, you’re doing yourself a disservice.

Here are the best controls and settings in VALORANT.

Video settings

VALORANT has been deliberately designed by Riot to look minimalistic so it can thrive in a competitive environment and run on anyone’s computer.

In tactical shooters, you want to avoid unnecessary terrain or colors getting in your line of sight. In this case, lower-end video settings are generally the way to go.

The difference between low and high settings shouldn’t make a great deal of a difference to your gameplay, but it’ll give you a slight edge. If you can see even a pixel clearer than your opponent, you’ll have the advantage.

Here’s an example of low to medium video settings.

Material Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High UI Quality: Medium

Medium Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: On

On Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Shadows: Off

Mouse settings

Low mouse sensitivities are generally considered the best in tactical shooters, like Counter-Strike and VALORANT. But a low sens isn’t essential. Some of the best players in the world, like Na’Vi’s s1mple, use a high sensitivity.

If you have a large mouse pad and plenty of space on your desk, choosing a low to medium sens is your best bet. You might have to move your wrist around a fair amount, but it should give you some added accuracy. If you have limited desk space, though, and you’re stuck with a tiny mouse pad, crank your sensitivity up.

Here’s an example of a reasonably-low sensitivity.

DPI: 800

800 eDPI: 240

240 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.3

0.3 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Crosshairs are entirely up to personal preference. There’s no “best” crosshair. But you should look to find a crosshair that’s easily visible on your screen. Using colors that stand out, like green or cyan, is often the way to go.

Below is an example of a simple crosshair that will work in almost any scenario.

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On / 0.4 / 1

On / 0.4 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

1 / 4 / 2 / 3 Outer Lines: 0.7 / 2 / 0 / 0

0.7 / 2 / 0 / 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the default keybindings in VALORANT, especially when it comes to each of the four abilities. If you want to make a change, you’re welcome to use mouse button four and five—but it’s not necessary.

One thing you can change, though, is your jump keybinding. If you bind jump to Mouse Wheel Down (or up), rather than the spacebar, you’ll have a much easier time bunny hopping. You can also bind jump to both the spacebar and the mouse wheel if you’re having trouble adjusting.

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1: C

C Ability 2: Q

Q Ability 3 : E

: E Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

The default map settings in VALORANT give you just a small proportion of the full map. If you’re on one bombsite and your enemies are on the other, it can be difficult to make out their positions. You could be rotating and missing out on vital information.

The settings below will give you more clarity and allow you to see the entire map at all times. It might take some time to get used to this, but it’s well worth the effort.