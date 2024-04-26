VALORANT crashing issues, explained (April 2024)

Over the last month, VALORANT players have been complaining about constant crashing issues that are affecting them across multiple facets of the game.

Players have always dealt with crashing over the history of VALORANT, but this time, the problems are becoming much more widespread. Whether they’re launching the game, in the middle of a match, or even just navigating through the menus, the game has crashed at least once a day for some—and with more cases cropping up, the frustration levels are rising as a result.

People are now hunting for answers to their problems, looking for solutions wherever they can find them. If you’re trying to rectify your own issues, here’s everything we know about the crashing issues plaguing the VALORANT player base in April 2024.

Why does VALORANT keep crashing in April 2024?

Throughout April, players have been reporting consistent crashing in their games, from every so often to at least once a day. These issues have completely broken the game for some and leave them unable to even start up the game at times.

Luckily for some players, Riot Games has supposedly addressed the crashing issues with a hotfix that should have resolved the problem. There are, however, still some users who are dealing with the crashing problems, even after the fix was supposed to have taken place.

As a result, you might want to try some of these solutions to completely ensure you can play some games in peace:

Update your graphics drivers. Make sure your drivers are all up to date so that VALORANT is running at its highest capacity. Without updated graphic drivers, there’s a high chance you’ll run into various bugs and other unseen issues that could cause your game to become incompatible with your machine and cause crashes.

Repair VALORANT‘s files. If you think there might be some corrupted or missing files in your VALORANT download, you can jump into the Riot client and repair your installation before you need to do anything drastic. Repair the game by clicking on the VALORANT tab and open Settings from the top right Profile icon. You should see a Repair option at the bottom of the new menu that opens up.

Re-install VALORANT. If all else fails, uninstall and re-install VALORANT for a fresh experience . You might need to clear out all other remaining files, but this could be the one solution to fix your crashing issues. If not, there might be a problem in the back end that will need your patience as the developers scramble for a fix.



