FNS slams Riot for ‘blatantly disrespecting’ VALORANT pros while still punishing on-stage BM

Professional VALORANT players have to deal with plenty of disrespect on a daily basis, but when it comes from the company that is creating the game, the lines can blur a bit—even if it is done in a light-hearted manner.

Former pro player and streamer Pujan “FNS” Mehta was recently made fun of during the VCT Americas broadcast when the production staff showed an old match of his while he was still playing for NRG. In the game against MIBR, they showed off his lackluster stats to the fans, much to the chagrin of the 32-year-old veteran.

Although FNS said he was okay with how the broadcast poked fun at him, he eventually broke down why he wasn’t too happy with the situation overall. He told his viewers that if Riot can mock VALORANT players in such a manner, it isn’t fair for players to be punished for BMing opponents during official matches.

“How are you going to fine people for teabagging, shooting bodies, and cursing at the other team when you’re in the zone, and then allow production to blatantly disrespect players by showing weird stats for no reason whatsoever?” FNS explained during his stream. “If you’re going to talk shit as production just to get a reaction, why can’t the players do the same thing?”

In many instances, players will be fined or given warnings when showing any signs of bad manners during stage games. They will usually get hilarious reactions from fans and teammates, along with riling up the opposing team. Many viewers think that BM is part of the game and should be allowed to a certain extent, but in general, Riot has been strict about how much trash talk can be done.

In the eyes of FNS, it might be hypocritical of Riot to punish trash talk and other forms of BM while the players are being disrespected by the broadcast team. Other supporters also pointed out that it was hypocritical of Riot to punish BM when they zoom in and replay these same moments on stream, which in turn, excites the crowd and drives the hype for the match up.

