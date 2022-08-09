Tower of Fantasy is set to release in a few days, and players can now pre-load the game ahead of its release. Considering the number of players who will be interested to test out the game during the launch period, having the game installed on your gaming device can save you some time.

With servers trying to handle the demand, the download times may reduce, making pre-loading the game a must if you’re looking to jump into the action as soon as possible. While it’s possible to pre-order apps on Apple and Google’s respective app stores, pre-loading can be done through side-loading.

It’s difficult to sideload apps on iOS devices, but Android users generally have it easy with APKs.

Tower of Fantasy APK and OBB download links for Android

Tower of Fantasy’s APK file is sized at 950.2 MB. If your Android device is capable of running Tower of Fantasy, you can install its APK here.

Once you download the game’s APK on your mobile device, click on it to start the installation process. If this is your first time installing an APK, you might need to turn on the setting that allows users to install apps from unknown sources.

If you choose to install XAPK version of Tower of Fantasy instead of the APK version, you’ll first need to install APKPure’s APKX installer.

After installing Tower of Fantasy on your Android device, you’ll need to wait for it to go live in your respective region before you can start playing.