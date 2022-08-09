Hotta Studios’ Tower of Fantasy is set for an Aug. 10 or 11 release, depending on players’ respective regions. With more than 3 million pre-registered fans on the three platforms that the game will be available on, Tower of Fantasy might experience an explosive launch.

Tower of Fantasy will be available on Android, iOS, and PC. If you’ve registered your interest on your mobile device, it might be a decent idea to verify whether it can handle Tower of Fantasy before it officially launches.

Here are the requirements to play Tower of Fantasy on iOS and Android.

Tower of Fantasy mobile iOS and Android system requirements

Tower of Fantasy iOS system requirements

Minimum iPhone model required: iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus Recommended iPhone models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR

Minimum iPad model required: iPad Air (2nd generation)

iPad Air (2nd generation) Recommended iPad models: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)

Minimum storage space required on iOS: 12GB

12GB Recommended storage space on iOS: 15 GB

Tower of Fantasy Android system requirements