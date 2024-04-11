How to salvage wrecks in The Planet Crafter

Terraforming is hard work in The Planet Crafter, especially early on when you’re by yourself trying to improve the planet’s oxygen, pressure, and temperature. To improve the temperature, you’ll need a Heater, which means you’ll need Iridium you can find in wrecks.

Recommended Videos

Unlike Cobalt, Iron, Silicon, and other basic resources and materials you need to craft your first stations, Iridium cannot be found abundantly on the planet’s surface. But the Iridium Mine isn’t the only place to find it, and you can find a whole lot more by salvaging wrecks in The Planet Crafter.

What do I need to salvage wrecks in The Planet Crafter?

It may be smaller, but there are still plenty of goods inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In order to fully explore Wrecks, you will need two of the starting Microchips: the Deconstruction chip and the Torch chip. Both chips cost just a combined two Silicon and three Magnesium. With these chips applied, you’ll be able to see inside the pitch black wrecks, and deconstruct obstacles and abandoned heaters.

Some of these wrecks can be quite large, so it’s recommended you build a living structure nearby equipped with a couple of storage chests. After exploring some of the wreck, you can head back outside to your nearby structure, and free up some inventory space while replenishing your oxygen levels.

What can be found in wrecks in The Planet Crafter?

Wrecks can be an abundant source of Space Food, food seeds, and plant seeds. Until you terraform your way to the Food Grower station, Space Food is almost exclusively your only source of food early on. Plant seeds are also a necessary ingredient for improving the planet’s Oxygen levels using the Vegetube stations.

It’s not useful here, might as well take it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Iridium can be acquired by searching storage crates inside wrecks and deconstructing abandoned heaters. The storage chests and ship debris can also be deconstructed into Iron. Larger wrecks will also usually feature a Fusion Reactor.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more