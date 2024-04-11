How to build a base in The Planet Crafter

Miju Games has dropped you onto a planet full of resources in The Planet Crafter and it’s up to you to survive, which requires a base of operation.

Survival on a remote and deserted planet is just the beginning of The Planet Crafter, as your ultimate goal is terraforming the planet into a habitable place for humans to live. But before you transform an entire planet into another Earth, you first have to establish a base of operations, separate from your ship.

How to build your first The Planet Crafter base

Location matters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon completing your initial missions from your spacecraft, The Planet Crafter wants you to explore the desolate planet you’ve landed on. And to do that, you have to build your first base. Under the building tab (Q), you will find basic base options to craft like a Living Compartment and a Living Compartment door.

Living Compartment : Two Iron and one Titanium

: Two Iron and one Titanium Living Compartment Door: One Iron, Titanium, and Silicone

Once you have established a safe place to recover from the elements through your first base, the next step will require a form of power through a Wind Turbine.

Wind Turbine: One Iron

Early game tips to building a base in The Planet Crafter

Traveling around in The Planet Crafter requires resources like water, oxygen, and food. To conserve and restock these necessary items, I recommend building several basic bases and crafting stations near your ship during the early stages of the game. This will help you cover more territory and find the items you need to craft.

Can I build multiple bases in The Planet Crafter?

Make sure your bases are all within reach of one another. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can build as many bases as you want through The Planet Crafter game and I recommend spreading them around within a close enough vicinity so that you don’t run out of oxygen when traveling from one to another without backup canisters of oxygen.

How can I expand my base in Planet Crafter?

The first step toward expanding your base in The Planet Crafter is to build a T2 Craft Station. This will give you access to better tools. Additional crafting options for your base include a Living Compartment Corner and Living Compartment Glass. You can even build multiple levels and add an Elevator. Expansion options for your The Planet Crafter base also include Living Compartment Pods that can even have a glass dome.

