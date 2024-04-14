player characters exploring a green scenery in an unknown planet
Image via Miju Games
Category:
The Planet Crafter

How to get Seeds in The Planet Crafter

Food and greenery all around
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Apr 14, 2024 03:54 pm

In The Planet Crafter, embarking on your planetary journey means not only exploring new territories but also cultivating life from scratch. One of the fundamental elements of this process is acquiring seeds to kickstart your new green planet. To do that, you’ll need more than just a green thumb.

Recommended Videos

How to get Food seeds in The Planet Crafter

To keep your health up in The Planet Crafter, you need to eat—and to produce food, you’ll need Crop seeds. They are mostly found in storage crates, but if you’re looking for special ones like Wheat and Cocoa seeds, you have to trade them with Terra Tokens in the space market. 

To get food once you have your seeds, it’s simple to plant them. Just pop them into a Food Grower or a Food Grower T2 and wait for them to grow to harvest something delicious. Remember, planting won’t use up the whole seed, but you won’t get more seeds from the harvest either. Be smart with your resources and keep exploring to find more varieties in hidden storage crates.

How to get Planetary Flora seeds in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, Planetary Flora seeds are key to creating more oxygen for your vibrant, new planet. These can also mostly be found in crates and the wreckage scattered around the map. 

How to get Tree seeds in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, finding Tree seeds is essential for expanding your planet’s greenery. Unlike Planetary Flora seeds, these are harder to come by as you can only craft them or find them in rare crates, like the Iterra Seeds. 

You can craft tree seeds using a DNA Manipulator, combining Tree Bark with a Mutagen and a specific ingredient. For example, to make an Aleatus Tree seed, you need to mix Tree Bark, Mutagen, and a Pestera seed. Keep in mind, though, that crafting tree seeds requires a bit of patience and strategy. So, whether crafting or scavenging, diversify your approach to ensure your planet flourishes with lush forests later in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to find Osmium in The Planet Crafter
A character pointing at a blue crystal in The Planet Crafter.
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Osmium in The Planet Crafter
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Super Alloy Cave in the Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter Uranium Cave with glowing Uranium chunks sticking out
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find Osmium in The Planet Crafter
A character pointing at a blue crystal in The Planet Crafter.
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Osmium in The Planet Crafter
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Super Alloy Cave in the Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter Uranium Cave with glowing Uranium chunks sticking out
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 12, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.