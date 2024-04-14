How to get Seeds in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, embarking on your planetary journey means not only exploring new territories but also cultivating life from scratch. One of the fundamental elements of this process is acquiring seeds to kickstart your new green planet. To do that, you’ll need more than just a green thumb.

How to get Food seeds in The Planet Crafter

To keep your health up in The Planet Crafter, you need to eat—and to produce food, you’ll need Crop seeds. They are mostly found in storage crates, but if you’re looking for special ones like Wheat and Cocoa seeds, you have to trade them with Terra Tokens in the space market.

Bean seeds are hard to come by in The Planet Crafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can buy Wheat and Cocoa seeds in The Planet Crafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get food once you have your seeds, it’s simple to plant them. Just pop them into a Food Grower or a Food Grower T2 and wait for them to grow to harvest something delicious. Remember, planting won’t use up the whole seed, but you won’t get more seeds from the harvest either. Be smart with your resources and keep exploring to find more varieties in hidden storage crates.

How to get Planetary Flora seeds in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, Planetary Flora seeds are key to creating more oxygen for your vibrant, new planet. These can also mostly be found in crates and the wreckage scattered around the map.

There are almost 10 species of Planetary Flora seeds in The Planet Crafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Tree seeds in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, finding Tree seeds is essential for expanding your planet’s greenery. Unlike Planetary Flora seeds, these are harder to come by as you can only craft them or find them in rare crates, like the Iterra Seeds.

You can buy rare trees in The Planet Crafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports The DNA Manipulator show you which components you’ll need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft tree seeds using a DNA Manipulator, combining Tree Bark with a Mutagen and a specific ingredient. For example, to make an Aleatus Tree seed, you need to mix Tree Bark, Mutagen, and a Pestera seed. Keep in mind, though, that crafting tree seeds requires a bit of patience and strategy. So, whether crafting or scavenging, diversify your approach to ensure your planet flourishes with lush forests later in the game.

