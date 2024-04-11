If you want to grow food in The Planet Crafter, get ready to run around. Even though finding food might be simple, growing it is another story. Here’s how to find and grow food in The Planet Crafter.

How to find food in The Planet Crafter

You can find Space Food in many blue containers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find food in The Planet Crafter, simply explore the world and look for blue Storage Containers. When you find them, open them up, and they might just have some Space Food. While the amount of Space Food you can find in the wild is finite, you’re unlikely to run out of it. By the time I figured out how to grow my own food in The Planet Crafter, I was overstocked with Space Food, and I think you will be too.

Before you grow food in The Planet Crafter

Oxygen Plants also make lovely decorations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start growing food in The Planet Crafter, you have to build a Food Grower. To build a Food Grower, you need to unlock the Food Grower Blueprint. To unlock this blueprint, you need 12.00 ppt of Oxygen. I know that’s a lot to take in, so just bear with me.

Essentially, you need to make lots of Oxygen on the planet before you unlock the means to grow food. So, how do you make Oxygen? From Plants, of course! Flower Plant Seeds, to be precise.

If you look in the pod you started the game in, there is a single Lirma Seed inside the blue container you can use (even though it’s called a Seed, I’ll refer to it as a Plant, because that’s essentially what it is).

First, build a Vegetube. To build a Vegetube, you need one Ice, one Magnesium, and one Iron. Put the Plant into a Vegetube and it will start producing Oxygen.

Now, all you have to do is wait… for an eternity. Since I’m sure you’d rather not wait, there is a way to speed up the process: more plant seeds.

Score! More Plants means more oxygen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You probably noticed that there’s nothing but rocks and an occasional chest on the surface of the planet. So where can you get more plants? Inside abandoned ships.

Make a few Water and Oxygen bottles, and definitely craft the Microchip-Torch upgrade (otherwise, you won’t be able to see). Then, get ready to go ruin diving (or rather abandoned ship diving). Find any abandoned ship and look for a way in. There’s usually an entrance where the cockpit is. Enter an abandoned ship and turn on your Torch when it gets too dark to see. Explore the ship. You should come across a bunch of blue Containers, and some of them might just have Plants.

Note that Food Seeds (which are in small seed bags) aren’t the same as Plant Seeds (which are in a clear cylindrical container).

After you get more Plant Seeds, make a bunch of them until you’ve reached 12.00 ppt Oxygen. Note that you don’t have to put all your plants in one base. You can put them all over the planet and they’ll still collectively count towards the whole ppt level.

Once you have 12.00 ppt, you’ll get a notification that you can build a Food Grower.

How to grow food in The Planet Crafter

What a delicious looking Mushroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To grow food in The Planet Crafter, make a Food Grower, put Food Seeds inside, and wait for them to grow. It takes a while, but once the food has fully grown, you can harvest it and use it like Space Food. Even better, another food item will immediately start growing.

To make a Food Grower, you need:

Aluminum

Iron

Water Bottle

You can find Iron all over the planet. To make a Water Bottle, interact with your Crafting Station and create it using one Ice.

Aluminum is the only ingredient that’s somewhat tricky to find. You can find Aluminum inside blue Storage Containers, especially those inside abandoned ships. Chances are, if you went looking for extra plants, you’ve likely already found a few Aluminum pieces.

After growing my first mushroom, I think I’ve officially become a real fun-guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I highly suggest you build a few Food Growers and immediately put them to work because they can take a while. When you put a Food Seed inside the Food Grower, you can track its growth process. When the progress reaches 100 percent, harvest the food and eat it if you’re hungry.

Enjoy growing your own food in The Planet Crafter.

