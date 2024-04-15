Another day, another recipe in The Planet Crafter with materials you have no idea how to get. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. If you are looking for Zeolite, I’m here to help. Here’s where and how to get Zeolite in The Planet Crafter.

Before you get Zeolite in The Planet Crafter

Gotta get those numbers up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t recommend looking for Zeolite until you’re pretty far in The Planet Crafter. This is because you won’t be able to use it to craft anything, and it’s impossible to get early. Until you unlock the blueprints for your first Gas Extractor, don’t fuss over Zeolite. Instead, keep constructing and deconstructing things and work on improving your planet’s Pressure, Oxygen, Heat, and especially Biomass.

How to get Zeolite in The Planet Crafter

Zeolite starts popping out under large rocks when you reach the Moss stage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zeolie starts to appear in The Planet Crafter after you have Terraforming at 500 MTi. You can find Zeolite under large rocks that have risen from the ground in grassy areas. You may be able to see glimpses of Zeolite before 500 Mti, but I was only able to harvest them after achieving the Moss stage of Terraforming. You don’t need anything special to harvest Zeolite—just use your Mining Tool like any other mineral.

What can you make with Zeolite in The Planet Crafter?

The Gas Extractor is incredibly useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zeolite is an essential material during the late game. One of the first things you can make with Zeolite is the Gas Extractor. Later, you can build the Butterfly Dome, DNA Manipulator, Tree Spreader, and the incredibly useful Teleporter. I recommend making a Locker Storage and putting Zeolite in it after it starts appearing because you will need a lot as you progress.

If you feel like you are progressing way too slowly for your taste, you can always bend the rules and use cheats to give yourself a boost. Don’t worry, I won’t tell anyone.

