Where to find Osmium in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, resource acquisition is the most basic aspect of progression towards terraforming your planet. One of the rarest resources is Osmium, a blue crystalline ore essential for crafting advanced machinery. But finding Osmium is almost as difficult as obtaining it.

Recommended Videos

Osmium location in The Planet Crafter

The most dependable source of Osmium resides within the depths of Ice Caves. After obtaining your planet’s map, Osmium caves will be marked with the ore’s distinct blue picture.

The Planet Crafter map unveils the secret of your new planet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Initially inaccessible, these caverns hide their treasures behind impenetrable walls of ice, as the name suggested, that can only be unveiled as you increase the planet’s Heat Score using multiple Heaters. Once unlocked, players can mine Osmium along with other precious resources.

Osmium ore can be found on the ground of certain Ice Caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports Osmium ore in The Planet Crafter can be recognized by its distinctive glow. Screenshot by Dot Esports In The Planet Crafter ice caves hide a bounty of Osmium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Ice Caves offer a bountiful yield of Osmium, the finite resources on the ground will require you to deploy advanced machinery as the game progresses. The Ore Collector T2 becomes indispensable for mining rare ores, like Osmium, once the veins within Ice Caves run dry.

Finding Osmium in storage chests in The Planet Crafter

The Planet Crafter storage unit can contain Osmium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’ll wait for your Heaters to melt the thick ice, you can try your luck at finding Osmium by opening storage chests found in The Planet Crafter. These crates scattered throughout the landscape hold the potential to yield valuable resources, including the coveted shiny blue ore you’re looking for.

Osmium found during meteor showers in The Planet Crafter

Meteor showers in The Planet Crafter cannot harm your buildings, but they could kill you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meteor showers in The Planet Crafter can be a blessing or a curse. If you’re hit by a meteor during a shower, you’ll sustain high damage that could potentially cause your death. But despite their destructive tendencies, these cosmic events can occasionally bestow you with rare ore embedded within their rocky shells. While the chances are slim, it can’t hurt to look through the rubble of the fallen meteors once the event has passed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more