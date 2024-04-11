Are there vehicles in The Planet Crafter?

There’s a wide world to explore in The Planet Crafter, with many different places of interest to discover and resources to find. With the amount of space to cover, however, you might be looking for a vehicle to cover more ground while your step into a new adventure.

Vehicles and alternate modes of travel are an integral part of any open world exploration game, whether you’re riding around on a horse or zipping in fast-moving cars. With the amount of space that you have at your disposal, however, players would think that The Planet Crafter has some spacefaring vehicles to get from point A to point B.

Unfortunately, the travel types are far more limited than you might think for you and your teammates.

Does The Planet Crafter have vehicles?

Unfortunately, The Planet Crafter does not have any vehicles for you to craft and build. Instead, the only item that can help you traverse the land at a higher speed is the Jetpack, which allows you to hover over the ground at a limited height while also moving a lot faster than the player’s normal running speed.

You can also craft yourself some Agility Boots that will increase your movement speed by a good amount, especially when you’ve created the higher tier boots with a larger speed buff. The Jetpack also has four different versions with more propulsion than the last, and is the fastest way to travel while exploring the hills and valleys of the planet.

It isn’t known if the developers are planning to implement a vehicle type any time soon, but it would be much appreciated since there are so many locations to discover and plenty of elevated positions that are tough to find—even with a Jetpack, since the item is still relatively limited in its usage.

