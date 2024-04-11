How to get and use the Jetpack in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, a majority of gameplay will be done tediously on-foot, forcing players to trek across long distances to gather resources and reload on gear. The Jetpack will, however, be a welcome addition to any player’s inventory in order to cut down on all travel time.

With the Jetpack, players will be able to hover above the ground and zoom across long distances in a much more efficient manner than before. Players are also able to get over most obstacles—such as large outcroppings of rocks or mountains—by simply flying over them with the Jetpack, making traversal much simpler for you and your friends.

If you want to zip around with your fellow explorers, the Jetpack is a great tool to pick up in the latter stages of your game.

How to craft the Jetpack in The Planet Crafter

Reach new heights. Image via Miju Games

Crafting an Advanced Craft Station

In order to build the Jetpack in The Planet Crafter, you’ll need a plethora of different machines and resources that’ll need some time to create and gather. To gain access to the Jetpack, you’ll need to build an Advanced Craft Station, which needs three Aluminum, one Titanium, one Magnesium, and one Silicon. All of these resources can, however, be found in a general area close to the original pod crash site.

Crafting a Rocket Engine

This Jetpack isn’t going to propel itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After building the Advanced Craft Station, a tier-one Jetpack will require three major components: two Rocket Engines and one Titanium. Unfortunately, a Rocket Engine requires a whole mess of resources that will take some time to find. To create a Rocket Engine, you’ll need one Iridium Rod, two Uranium, and one Super Alloy.

An Iridium Rod is made by combining nine raw Iridium together in the Advanced Craft Station, while a Super Alloy is made with one Cobalt, one Iron, one Magnesium, one Silicon, one Titanium, and one Aluminum. All of these items can be found lying around, sticking out of the land for you to collect.

Uranium, on the other hand, is much more rare and will need some traveling to find. Directly from the original landing pod location, walking northeast until you find your first shipwreck. From this point, prepare for a long walk northwest from this shipwreck to find a massive spaceship in the ground. If you walk past this wreck, you’ll find a cave with a ton of Uranium inside. You can also find Uranium inside Storage Crates scattered near shipwrecks and around the map, and are identifiable by its bright green glow.

Afterward, combine the Titanium with the two Rocket Engines, and you should have yourself a basic Jetpack to move around with. There are, however, four total tiers of Jetpacks that have stronger propulsion systems for faster travel.

Using a Jetpack in The Planet Crafter

To use the Jetpack in The Planet Crafter, simply jump up in the air with space bar (or whichever key you’ve bound for jump) and press your jump key once more in quick succession. You should hear your Jetpack activate, and you should start hovering over the ground. Note that you’ll only hover a certain height above the ground, but you’ll be traveling a lot faster than walking.

