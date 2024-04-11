After gathering your ways following your tragic crash landing in The Planet Crafter, there will be a whole plethora of different resources that you’ll need to gather—including Aluminum, which is a crucial ingredient when making key items for your survival.

Recommended Videos

Aluminum is one of the many resources you’ll find in the world and it is used for multiple mid-to-late game tools, such as the handy tier-three backpack, the powerful tier-two exoskeleton, and the higher-tier jetpacks. It is also used to create important buildings, such as the Advanced Craft Station, tier-two Solar Panels, and the Ore Extractor.

The resource might seem to be in limited supply, but luckily enough, there is a spot on the map with an abundance of Aluminum close to your original landing spot. It is, however, very easy to miss if you aren’t looking for it or if you end up wandering too far.

Here is where to find Aluminum in The Planet Crafter.

How to get Aluminum in The Planet Crafter

As soon as you exit the pod, pull a right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Aluminum in The Planet Crafter, players must immediately turn right from the original crash spot and look toward a large cliff face, as seen in the screenshot above. Run towards and past the cliff face on its left until you see a cave-like area on your right that you’ll need to head towards. You’ll know that you’re entering the right area because the color of the sky and your surroundings will change from red to blue.

Only a few more steps until Aluminum paydirt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the sky has turned blue, you should be able to find some Aluminum deposits on the ground, identifiable by its almost black, shiny color as it sticks out of the ground. If you aren’t sure, simply hover over the deposit with your scanner to identify the resource for yourself. There should be plenty of Aluminum for your building needs, along with another crashed spaceship with multiple storage crates inside.

Easy to find if you know where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also find Aluminum in random storage crates that are scattered across the map, as seen by their bright blue exterior. You’ll also find many other useful resources that you can create with, from buildings to tools, in your daily adventures.

Make sure to have plenty of Oxygen Capsules to refill your tank since this trek will force you to travel a long distance, and you won’t want to perish while on your travels. You’ll also want a good amount of food so that you don’t need to worry about your hunger while you mine out in the fields.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more