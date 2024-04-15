Your base in The Planet Crafter will first be the pod you landed on the planet, but you will need to find a new home at some point.

When choosing your base, it’s worth heading to the high ground to avoid flooding when you see the first signs of water during the Terraformation process. But don’t build it too far away from rare materials like Super Alloy because you might run out of Water and Oxygen. Luckily, there are many great locations in The Planet Crafter where you can build your base.

List of best base locations in The Planet Crafter

Map of the planet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sand Falls

Even though Sand Falls doesn’t sound like the best location for your base in The Planet Crafter, it’s a great spot. Not only do you have access to amazing crafting materials, but you’re near to Sulphur Fields. From Sulphur Fields, you can get to Iridium Mine and Steep Hill. On top of that, it’s connected to the Starting Valley. The only drawback here is that you don’t have access to water.

Staring Valley

Starting Valley is one of the best locations to start your base. The good thing about this is that you can immediately start building it, and you don’t have to wait until you progress Terraformation. It’s located in the center of the map, and you can easily reach any resources. The only downside is traveling. If you have business to attend to in the Waterfalls and Meteor Crater, you must have enough Water and Oxygen to get the resources and return.

The Crater

Building your base in the Crater isn’t really an option until you increase your Terraformation Index, but once you do, it’s an ideal spot. You have access to water and rare materials and can easily venture out to other areas of the map. I recommend getting a Jetpack so you can leave the base in search of resources.

Meteor Field

This is one of the best locations because it has access to Zeolite, Pulsar Quartz, Osmium, and a waterfall. The land is rich, and you can find a lot of scraps you can later use to upgrade your base. On top of that, the zone looks just stunning. It changes its look at night and day. The only drawback is that it’s located in the very south of the map, and you’ll need to stock up on necessary supplies when traveling to more distant areas.

