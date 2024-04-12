How to make Water in Planet Crafter

The Planet Crafter starts you off on a distant, uninhabitable planet that you have to make livable. But you also have to survive there, and keep track of your Oxygen, thirst and hunger.

After Oxygen, Water is the next resource that runs out the fastest. The Planet Crafter gives you a couple of bottles to get started, but that supply runs out before you know it. So, here’s how to make Water in The Planet Crafter.

How to make Water in The Planet Crafter, answered

You can make Water from Ice. Unlike other recipes in The Planet Crafter, it takes only one Ice to make one Water Bottle.

Ice is usually on the ground surrounding your base, and you simply have to pick it up. Then, make your way back to the crafter, and select Water Bottle.

Your hydration level won’t go down as fast as your Oxygen level, but if you’re exploring, I recommend you always have at least one bottle in your inventory. I understand you’re working with limited inventory space, but you don’t want to die of dehydration and risk losing the items you’ve collected.

Water Bottle recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t use Water Bottles if your hydration level is at half or more, because you won’t get the most out of the item. Instead, wait until it falls below half or even lower, then use it. One Bottle of Water fully quenches your thirst.

I recommend you make a couple more Bottles of Water and keep them in the chest in your base. You can make water using any crafting device, even at stage one.

Another way to quench your thirst is by getting console commands and using them to replenish your hydration. The command for this is add-water-100, and it tops off your thirst in an instant.

