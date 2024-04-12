As soon as you start your The Planet Crafter playthrough, you’ll realize you need to work with three main resources—water, food, and Oxygen.

In simple terms, Oxygen is just the air you breathe in, and given that you’re in a foreign atmosphere, you will die unless you have continuous access to it. If you die, you might lose some of your stuff. As soon as you step out of your base, you’ll start depleting your Oxygen supply, and if you don’t have enough, you won’t be able to explore far away from your base to find new materials. So, here’s how to get Oxygen in The Planet Crafter.

How to get Oxygen in The Planet Crafter

There are two ways to get Oxygen in The Planet Crafter—using Oxygen Capsules and returning to your base. Returning to your base is only a temporary solution, and you should do this at the very beginning of the game while you gather your first materials. In the early-game, you shouldn’t stray too far from your base, because you don’t have all the tools you need to survive.

At first, you only have 100 Oxygen to work with, and this depletes quickly. I moved back and forth between my base and the open areas until I unlocked more Oxygen recipes.

Through your crafting console, you can make Oxygen Capsules and Oxygen Tanks. Oxygen Capsules are great to get you started, but you should aim to make an Oxygen Tank as soon as possible. Oxygen Tanks increase your Oxygen capacity by 50. You can make one by combining these materials:

Two Cobalt

One Iron

One Magnesium

I have to warn you, Oxygen Tanks only increase your Oxygen capacity and don’t replenish it.

To replenish your Oxygen, you have to make an Oxygen Capsule. This will fully fill your tank, no matter the size. You can make an Oxygen Capsule by combining two Cobalt pieces. I recommend you always have one or two Oxygen Capsules in your inventory, especially when you’re gathering more resources.

Always have one or two Oxygen Capsules at hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another trick to get more Oxygen is to install console commands and add more air. The command is /add-air 100 and it immediately increases your Oxygen supply to its maximum.

Besides all that, make sure to keep track of your thirst and hunger.

