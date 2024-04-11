All The Planet Crafter console commands and cheats

The Planet Crafter offers a vast world to explore, but sometimes you might want a little nudge to progress faster with console commands or cheats.

While the core gameplay experience can keep you busy for tens of hours, there will eventually come a time when you’ll want to automate certain processes to reduce the grind. Just imagine how quickly you can make a Jetpack or the Screen – Progress if you can just give yourself the ingredients instantly. Teleporting and spawning certain items in The Planet Crafter can help you free up quite a bit of time, enhancing your gameplay experience.

Are there console commands in The Planet Crafter?

No, The Planet Crafter doesn’t offer console commands in the vanilla version of the game. However, you can install a console command mod and unlock these functionalities.

Though there isn’t built-in support for mods in the game, mods do an excellent job covering everything necessary.

How to unlock console commands in The Planet Crafter

To use console commands in The Planet Crafter, you need to install the Command Console mode for the game from Nexus Mods. Once you activate this mode for The Planet Crafter, you’ll have access to over 50 console commands that the makers of the mod have conveniently shared.

All console commands in The Planet Crafter

Command name Description /add-air Adds a specific amount of Air to the player. /add-animals Adds a specific amount to the Animals value. /add-biomass Adds a specific amount to the Biomass value. /add-health Adds a specific amount to Health to the player. /add-heat Adds a specific amount to the Heat value. /add-insects Adds a specific amount to the Insects value. /add-oxygen Adds a specific amount to the Oxygen value. /add-plants Adds a specific amount to the Plants value. /add-pressure Adds a specific amount to the Pressure value. /add-ti Adds a specific amount to the Ti value. /add-token Adds a specific amount to the Trade Token value. /add-water Adds a specific amount to the Water value for the player /auto-refill Auto refill your Health, Water and Oxygen. You can reuse the command to stop /build Allows you to build a structure by automatically adding the ingredients to your inventory first. /clear Clear your console history. /console-set-left Set the command console to the left of your screen. /console-set-right Set the command console to the right of your screen. /copy-to-clipboard Copy the console history. /ctc Copy the console history to the system clipboard without formatting. /delete-item Delete a world object after specifying its unique id. /die Set the player’s HP to zero.. /get-color Returns the color of a chosen object. /get-portal-time Learn the time remaining for an active portal. /help Display a list of essential commands and their descriptions. /ingredients-for Spawn the ingredients for a specific item. /kick Kick a player with their ID. /list Lists whoever’s currently online. /listAll Lists players who logged into your world once. /list-golden-containers Lists all the golden containers. /list-items-nearby Lists nearby items. /list-larvae Shows larvae sequencing info. /list-larvae-zones Lists larvae zones. /list-loot List loot chest info. /list-microchip-tiers Lists unlock tiers and microchip unlock items. /list-microchip-unlocks List the microchip unlock identifiers. /list-mods Lists all mods and allows players to set filters. /list-stages List terraformation stages. /list-tech Lists technology identifiers. /logistics-item-stats Display statistics about an item. /meteor Triggers the available meteor events, and it can also list them. /move-item Moves an item to an absolute position. /move-item-relative Moves an item by a specified amount. /pick Fetches the first world object id in the line of sight of the player. /pick-all Lists all the world object ids in the line of sight of the player. /raise Raises objects placed by the player in a radius. /refill Refills the Health, Water and Oxygen levels. /remove Kick a specific player by their number of names. This deletes all of their data from the server. /save-stats Show save statistics. /set-color Changes the color of a given world object. /set-outside-grower-delay Changes the outside growers’ progress delay in seconds. /set-portal-time Decides the time remaining for an active portal /set-trade-rocket-delay Changes the trading rockets’ progress delay /spawn Spawns an item and automatically adds it to your inventory. /spawn-gt Spans a specific Genetic Trait. /spawn-dna Spans a specific DNA Sequence. /tech-info Shows detailed information about a technology. /tp Teleport to a location. /tp-create Save the current player location and give it a name. /tp-list List all user-named teleport locations. /tpm Teleport to another player. /tpr Teleport relatively to the current location. /tp-remove Remove a custom teleport location. /unlock Unlock a technology. /unlock-microchip Unlocks a microchip technology.

