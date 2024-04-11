How to craft Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter

The Planet Crafter has made waves after releasing in 1.0 form, but players early in the game may get confused with a particular requirement. If you’re stuck looking for the Screen – Progress, we’ve got the answer.

After spending time in early access, the 1.0 update for The Planet Crafter released on April 10 and the indie game has quickly made an impression on Steam, with over 650 positive reviews in the last 30 days and over 25,000 overall. Soon after crash landing on an inhospitable planet, your path in The Planet Crafter is laid out in front of you with simple tasks of gathering resources and constructing items and buildings—but you then hit a roadblock.

If you’ve been instructed to craft a Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter but are unsure on where to find it, we’ve got the answer.

How to unlock Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter

Work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter is not immediately available and is unlocked by progressing in the game—which can be confusing as this is the first of the early tasks where the recipe isn’t immediately available. If you have followed the instructions to build a Screen – Blueprints, you can select this to see all of the unlockable recipes and how to access them. The Screen – Unlock is found under the Heat section.

As shown on the Screen – Blueprints, the recipe for the Screen – Progress is unlocked when the Heat level on the planet has reached 2.00 nK—a level that will take quite a while to unlock due to the requirements.

You can raise the Heat level on the planet by using Heaters. T1 Heaters are immediately available, and you need to build one to complete one of the early quests, but they only increase the Heat by a small amount of 0.30 pK a second.

A T2 Heater provides a higher amount of Heat per second but, again, you need to progress to unlock the Recipe. To unlock the T2 Heater, reach 1.85 ppt of Oxygen development.

When you finally unlock the Screen – Progress, it can be crafted with 1x Iron, 2x Silicon, and 1x Cobalt—materials that are easy to find around the starting zone.

