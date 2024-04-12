Super Alloy is one of the more advanced materials in The Planet Crafter you can use to make advanced devices such as GPS Satellites, Biolabs, and Jetpacks. Many fans, however, are struggling to find it, and the best source of this material is the Super Alloy cave.

This cave is hidden, and if you don’t know about it, you can easily miss it. It’s a great source of Super Alloy and you’ll need this material more and more as you progress. Here’s where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter.

Super Alloy cave location in The Planet Crafter

Super Alloy cave is located along the southern edge of The Dunes desert, between the way to Sulphur Fields and Arches. The exact coordinates are 1097:65:1705. You can easily recognize it since there are big pillars at the very entrance and the upper part is covered with a flat surface.

This is the entrance to Super Alloy cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to find it is by keeping an eye on the coordinates in the bottom right corner of your screen and getting a compass. You can unlock a compass by combining one Silicon, two Aluminum pieces, and one Magnesium. Compass is an amazing tool and you can use it even later in the game to navigate the zones. Also, as you wander through the areas, make sure you’ve got enough water and Oxygen.

You can loot Super Alloy from the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the path inside, and there you’ll find Super Alloy on the ground that you can loot. This is great to get you started, but you actually want to place your tier two Ore Extractor here since it will make getting Super Alloy simple. You can place the extractor anywhere you want in the cave, as long as you remember where it is.

I have to warn you, the Super Alloy which you looted from the ground won’t respawn, and if you want to have a constant influx of Super Alloy, place the Ore Extractor. Tier one won’t work in this case and it would simply be a waste of materials.

