Where to find Iridium in The Planet Crafter

Iridium is one of many resources you need in The Planet Crafter, but it’s a rarer resource that can be trickier to find. If you’re on the hunt for Iridium and want to know where to look, read on.

Early on in The Planet Crafter, you’re tasked with crafting a T1 Heater. You need Iridium, but the material as isn’t found on the ground near the crash site, unlike other resources you need early on, so you need to go on a mini-adventure.

Fortunately, you don’t have to travel too far to get Iridium, and we can tell you exactly where to go.

How to get Iridium in The Planet Crafter

Cave time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To gather Iridium early on in The Planet Crafter, head to the appropriately named Iridium Mine. This is located a short distance from the crash site where you start the game and is accessibly early on.

Before you venture out, make sure you have several Oxygen Capsules in your inventory to refill your Oxygen Tank. I didn’t manage to make it there and back without dying on two tanks, so I recommend having three or four if you’re using the T1 Oxygen Tank.

Once you have what you need, turn right from the starting crash pod and walk up the hill. After a short while, you will see cliffs on the left-hand side and one area (pictured above) where sand is tumbling over the edge to create a sand version of a waterfall.

Walk towards the tumbling sand and enter the caves beneath the cliffs. Inside, you’ll find an abundant supply of Iridium, which is easily identifiable by the red gems that distinguish it from Iron and other resources in the area.

Once you’ve gathered enough Iridium, make the journey back to your base. I recommend picking up several pieces of Iridium and storing it at your base for future use, as you never know when you’ll need it again, and it saves another trip.

