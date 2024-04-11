Category:
The Planet Crafter

How to play The Planet Crafter co-op multiplayer

Embark on an epic space adventure with friends.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 12:35 pm
Multiple players running toward a portal in The Planet Crafter.
Image via Miju Games

The Planet Crafter is an expansive open-world space survival game with a lot to uncover. You can choose to tackle this adventure alone, but you can also rally some friends and play co-op multiplayer.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’ve been playing The Planet Crafter for a long time or you’re fairly new to the experience, there’s a good chance you don’t know how multiplayer works since this feature wasn’t present when the game was first released. Space is calling, and you’ve got a lot of work to do, so here’s how to play The Planet Crafter co-op multiplayer so you can navigate through this experience with friends.

How to play multiplayer in The Planet Crafter

A few players looking out at the world in The Planet Crafter.
Space is a lot less empty with friends. Image via Miju Games

There are two ways you can play multiplayer in The Planet Crafter, either by inviting other players to join your game or by joining other player’s games. The way you start playing co-op multiplayer varies slightly depending on which method you want to use.

How to invite players in The Planet Crafter

The two invite friends options in The Planet Crafter.
There are two methods you can use. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

To invite friends to join your game, there are two different methods you can use, both of which are found in the game menu you can open once you’re in a saved world by pressing escape. Generally, using invite players is the quickest and most efficient choice, but here are both options and how they work.

  • Invite players opens up your friends list so you can directly click on a friend to send an invite to them.
  • Display and copy invitation code lets you copy the invite code so you can then send it to your friend. If you choose this method, your friend has to go through an additional step to join.

How to join players in The Planet Crafter

The join with an invitation code option in The Planet Crafter.
You need a code for this method. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

To join another players game in The Planet Crafter, select play then enter the invitation code you have in the bottom left corner to join. Your friend can get the code you need using the previously mentioned display and copy invitation code option, but you can also copy codes from players you don’t know to join random lobbies.

What’s the maximum number of players in The Planet Crafter?

There is technically no limit to the number of players you can enjoy The Planet Crafter with, as the player limit is entirely dependent on the host’s computer and internet speed. According to the 1.0 patch notes for The Planet Crafter, the game can be played with anywhere from one to “more than 10 players,” and “there is no real max number of players.”

If you want to try playing with a massive group, ensure you do so with the host who has the best setup to run it. With a big group working together, it’s a lot easier to tackle tough The Planet Crafter achievements and scavenge for resources like Iridium.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to find Aluminum in The Planet Crafter
A red planet with a space pod that's just landed in The Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Aluminum in The Planet Crafter
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 11, 2024
Read Article All The Planet Crafter achievements, listed
The vast world in The Planet Crafter.
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
All The Planet Crafter achievements, listed
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to craft Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter
A view inside a small base in The Planet Crafter.
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to craft Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find Aluminum in The Planet Crafter
A red planet with a space pod that's just landed in The Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Aluminum in The Planet Crafter
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 11, 2024
Read Article All The Planet Crafter achievements, listed
The vast world in The Planet Crafter.
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
All The Planet Crafter achievements, listed
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to craft Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter
A view inside a small base in The Planet Crafter.
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to craft Screen – Progress in The Planet Crafter
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 11, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.