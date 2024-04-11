Category:
All The Planet Crafter achievements, listed

There are so many to collect.
Achievements are a great way to commemorate your progress in any game, and The Planet Crafter has a whole lot of them for you to tackle. Some can be earned pretty early on, but others require a lot of hard work and dedication.

While many of the achievements you can get are unlocked naturally as you play, others require you to seek out and perform very specific tasks. Because of this, you need to know all of the achievements you can unlock in The Planet Crafter.

All achievements in The Planet Crafter

The Planet Crafter achievements.
Time to start unlocking them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 55 achievements in total you can collect throughout The Planet Crafter. This is a pretty sizeable amount, so you want to start working on them as early as you can to ensure you can unlock all of them.

NameDescription
ShelterConstruct your first living compartment (base).
The rare red oreFind Iridium.
Vegetables in spaceCraft your first food grower.
New skyReach full Blue Sky.
Clouds in the skyReach Clouds.
Life from the skyReach Rain level.
What could go wrong?Craft your first nuclear reactor.
The blue rare oreFind Osmium.
Are we leaving?Craft your first launch platform.
BiomassCraft your first Biodome.
Liquid WaterReach Liquid Water level.
Golden flowerFind your first golden seed.
So much waterReach full Lakes level.
The white rare oreFind Zeolite.
Flowers on hostile planetCraft your first flower spreader.
GreeneryReach Moss level.
AutomationCraft your first ore extractor.
The pink rare oreCraft or find a Pulsar Quartz.
It’s growingReach Herbs level.
Genetic engineerCraft your first DNA Manipulator.
The forestsReach Tree levels.
JungleCraft your first tree spreader.
Not the face!Get hit by an asteroid.
A door?Find a weird door in a cave.
Mushrooms RiverDiscover the Mushroom River.
VivariumReach Insects level.
Farming on MarsCreate your first outside farm.
BreathReach Atmosphere level.
The factory must growBuild an autocrafter.
Ancient ParadiseFind the Ancient Paradise.
Fusion energyCraft your first fusion cell.
Bubbles under water Reach Fish level.
LogisticsBuild a drone.
Space tradingBuild a space trading rocket.
Space smugglerGain a total of 100 Terra Tokens.
Space pirateGain a total of 1,000 Terra Tokens.
Space frogsReach Amphibians stage.
Space traderGain a total of 10,000 Terra Tokens.
Barely survivingCraft 10 items.
Space magnateGain a total of 100,000 Terra Tokens.
Getting comfyCraft 100 items.
EvolutionReach Mammals level.
The yellow rare oreFind Solar Quartz.
Distant wrecksCraft a portal generator.
Rainbow CavesDiscover the Rainbow Caves.
UnstoppableCraft 1,000 items.
BiosphereReach complete Terraformation.
Cookie factoryBake a cookie.
Space zooCraft an animal shelter.
New life formsCraft your first DNA sequence.
Jump in lavaGet lava damage.
The CenoteDiscover the Cenote biome.
SubjectionLeave the planet with Sentinel Corp.
SubversionLeave the planet with the Wardens portal.
SubservienceLeave the planet with smugglers.
