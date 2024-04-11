All The Planet Crafter achievements, listed

Achievements are a great way to commemorate your progress in any game, and The Planet Crafter has a whole lot of them for you to tackle. Some can be earned pretty early on, but others require a lot of hard work and dedication.

While many of the achievements you can get are unlocked naturally as you play, others require you to seek out and perform very specific tasks. Because of this, you need to know all of the achievements you can unlock in The Planet Crafter.

All achievements in The Planet Crafter

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 55 achievements in total you can collect throughout The Planet Crafter. This is a pretty sizeable amount, so you want to start working on them as early as you can to ensure you can unlock all of them.

Name Description Shelter Construct your first living compartment (base). The rare red ore Find Iridium. Vegetables in space Craft your first food grower. New sky Reach full Blue Sky. Clouds in the sky Reach Clouds. Life from the sky Reach Rain level. What could go wrong? Craft your first nuclear reactor. The blue rare ore Find Osmium. Are we leaving? Craft your first launch platform. Biomass Craft your first Biodome. Liquid Water Reach Liquid Water level. Golden flower Find your first golden seed. So much water Reach full Lakes level. The white rare ore Find Zeolite. Flowers on hostile planet Craft your first flower spreader. Greenery Reach Moss level. Automation Craft your first ore extractor. The pink rare ore Craft or find a Pulsar Quartz. It’s growing Reach Herbs level. Genetic engineer Craft your first DNA Manipulator. The forests Reach Tree levels. Jungle Craft your first tree spreader. Not the face! Get hit by an asteroid. A door? Find a weird door in a cave. Mushrooms River Discover the Mushroom River. Vivarium Reach Insects level. Farming on Mars Create your first outside farm. Breath Reach Atmosphere level. The factory must grow Build an autocrafter. Ancient Paradise Find the Ancient Paradise. Fusion energy Craft your first fusion cell. Bubbles under water Reach Fish level. Logistics Build a drone. Space trading Build a space trading rocket. Space smuggler Gain a total of 100 Terra Tokens. Space pirate Gain a total of 1,000 Terra Tokens. Space frogs Reach Amphibians stage. Space trader Gain a total of 10,000 Terra Tokens. Barely surviving Craft 10 items. Space magnate Gain a total of 100,000 Terra Tokens. Getting comfy Craft 100 items. Evolution Reach Mammals level. The yellow rare ore Find Solar Quartz. Distant wrecks Craft a portal generator. Rainbow Caves Discover the Rainbow Caves. Unstoppable Craft 1,000 items. Biosphere Reach complete Terraformation. Cookie factory Bake a cookie. Space zoo Craft an animal shelter. New life forms Craft your first DNA sequence. Jump in lava Get lava damage. The Cenote Discover the Cenote biome. Subjection Leave the planet with Sentinel Corp. Subversion Leave the planet with the Wardens portal. Subservience Leave the planet with smugglers.

