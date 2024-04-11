How to find and use the Fusion Reactor in The Planet Crafter

There’s plenty to explore on the planet surface in The Planet Crafter, and while you’re exploring and terraforming, you will inevitably come across a Fusion Reactor.

The first time you find one, you almost certainly won’t be able to interact with it at all, but after some extensive terraforming efforts, you will inevitably have the means and hopefully the materials to craft what you need to get the Fusion Reactor going in The Planet Crafter. Once that’s done, there will be plenty of rewards to look forward to.

Where to find the Fusion Reactor in The Planet Crafter

A Fusion Reactor can be found inside a large shipwreck. You’ll need the necessary tool chips in order to reach the Fusion Reactor that’s deep inside, as well as a spare tank of Oxygen or two.

A lot of sous went down with this ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose the Standard landing site in the custom game settings, you will see one large wreck up on a ridge overlooking your crash site. With other landing spots, or the Random starting spot, you’ll have to do some exploring to find a large wreck. You will likely find other shipwrecks while exploring, but the large ones that have a Fusion Reactor should be easy to spot.

I highly recommend placing an auxiliary base right near the entrance to a large wreck, using foundation pieces if there’s no flat ground available. Large wrecks are home to tons of valuable resources, and you can save on consumable oxygen tanks by running back out to base after some salvaging.

How to use a Fusion Reactor in The Planet Crafter

To activate and use a Fusion Reactor, you will need to craft a Fusion Energy Cell. You will need to reach 45.00 GTi level of Terraformation on the planet to unlock the blueprint, meaning it will require a significant amount of time and work before you can make this one. A Fusion Energy Cell can be crafted at an Advanced Craft Station with three Pulsar Quartz, two Osmium, and one Super Alloy.

Take a Fusion Energy Cell to a large wreck and insert it into a Fusion Reactor. When you do, you will hear the hissing of a door opening. As you explore the wreck, you will now see that several of the closed off airlock doors are now open. Inside these areas you will find Storage Containers that are packed with valuable resources and items, sometimes even more Pulsar Quartz. You can also find Technical Debris that can be deconstructed.

