Image Credit: Bethesda
Lepic inside Ironheart where the Guide first shows herself
Screenshot by Dot Esports
The First Descendant

Where to find Reconstructed Devices in The First Descendant

Time to construct something new.
Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Jul 20, 2024 10:10 am

If you want to unlock new Descendants without spending any money in The First Descendant, then finding the Reconstructed Device is imperative to the success of your operation.

Here’s everything you should know about the Reconstructed Device in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant: Reconstructed Device location

There are two ways to find Reconstructed Devices in The First Descendant. These are:

  • Void Intercept Battles: Defeat a powerful boss, either on Normal or Hard difficulty (locked behind Mastery Level).
  • Void Fusion Missions: Destroy the Void Fragment with the correct Descendant, collect Void Shards, and interact with the Fusion Reactor to begin the mission.

Your first Intercept Battle begins at Mastery Level 10, where you face against the Grave Walker. You are given the opportunity to play on an offline or online server. Complete Void Fusion Missions or Intercept Battles to get the Reconstructed Device as the primary reward.

Void Fragments Missions appear inside a region’s map overview. Meanwhile, you can access Intercept Battles via the region map, separated by difficulty. Missions detail their rewards in their description overview. Be sure to look out for any materials listed in the rewards.

We highly recommend heading into these missions with other players by utilizing the matchmaking system if you’re low-leveled. While bosses can be defeated as a solo player, the time to complete can increase tremendously (depending on your weapon power).

What are Reconstructed Devices used for?

Amorphous material selection screen in The First Descendant
You can only select one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reconstructed Device appears after completing the mission. There is a four-and-a-half-minute timer before the device becomes inoperable. Walk up to it and hold the interact button. The Amorphous Materials menu will pop up, allowing you to select one material from the list to keep.

The first Amorphous Material you get will likely be Bunny’s as this is part of the “Obtain Bunny Suit Advanced Materials” Sub Quest. After all, this quest leads directly to the Grave Walker boss fight.

Reconstructed Devices have essential materials to unlock new Descendants. The missions naturally lead you to unlock Bunny first, with her Sub Quest pointing you to Anais, who resides inside Albion. Anais details what material you need to find to unlock a new Descendant.

While you can make a materials list of what you need to find, it is highly likely that you won’t get the required materials the next time you complete an Intercept Battle or Void Fusion Mission. This is because the Amorphous Materials are randomized per reward.

Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
