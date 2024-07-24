The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.4 patch notes: Outpost changes, more Gold, and week 5 preview

The day has finally come, and Hotfix 1.0.4 is out, bringing Vulgus Strategic Outpost changes and improved rewards from Special Operations. Here’s everything you need to know about The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.4 and what to expect from the upcoming August update.

Everything included in The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.4

The Good, the Bad, and the Outposts

Fortress might get a little quieter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Hotfix 1.0.4, The First Descendant increases the time between monster respawns and adjusts the reward efficiency of the Vulgus Strategic Outposts. This change reduces the rewards from the Vulgus Strategic Outpost in the Fortress. Developer Nexon highlighted, however, that it set the reward efficiency “significantly higher than originally intended,” so the nerf might not be as impactful as we feared.

At the same time, Vulgus Strategic Outposts now have only a one-minute cooldown instead of five, which means you don’t have to hop between zones anymore to try and find an Outpost with a shorter cooldown.

Module storage has also increased from 1,000 to 1,500, so you can store more Modules when farming these Outposts.

More Gold and Void Shards from Special Operations

Make the most out of your farms. Image via Nexon

Special Operations receive a reward buff with Hotfix 1.0.4. The Gold rewards now grant 10 times the Gold than before. The Mark for Arrest is now worth 100,000 Gold, and the High-Value Mark for Arrest is now worth 1,000,000 Gold.

Void Shards now also drop from monsters in Special Operations. All four types of Void Shards can drop from the mission, and the Neutralize Void Experiment Special Operations drop the most Void Shards.

Light up the stage. Image via Nexon

Ahead of the major update next week, the developer shared more of what new content we can expect. The August update introduces the new Descendant Luna, who can support allies with her music. She’s a support character, but you can turn her into a damage dealer with dedicated Modules. Ultimate Valby is making her way into The First Descendant alongside Luna, too.

Other new content includes the new Void Intercept Battle, Gluttony. Gluttony has cooling systems you have to withstand and affinity to Void Energy you have to exploit. Defeating this boss allows you to get new External Components and Ultimate weapons, including the new Peace Mediator hand cannon.

The update won’t be without balancing changes. Nexon revealed that Valby, Blair, and Freyna are getting adjustments to be more effective and cover larger AoE zones. Ultimate weapons, including Enduring Legacy, Secret Garden, and Nazeistra’s Devotion, will grant more firepower when built into Critical Hit. At the same time, Greg’s Reversed Fate will be able to activate its Unique Ability more often.

