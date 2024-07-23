‘She’s Octavia from Warframe’: TFD players are certain this upcoming Descendant is a healer

The First Descendant Players think the new Descendant, Luna, is going to be a dedicated Healer, and it looks like they might be right.

The First Descendant is well into its pre-season, and while some critics say the game is mediocre, the game has a substantial fanbase already. The fans have a lot of ideas for the upcoming character, Luna, who launches on week five alongside the upcoming Season One, scheduled for later in August.

According to a post on the official The First Descendant Reddit page, fans really want Luna to be a Healer. While each Descendant has its own special powers, none are able to recover the party’s health or shields—at least not without some special Modules. While direct healing abilities would be great, fans aren’t against the idea of having Luna play like Octavia from Warframe or Lucio from Overwatch 2. In other words, a passive healer.

Is Luna the Octavia of The First Descendant? Screenshot by Dot Esports

“For me i really hope they make her Healer class, we all know how this game needs more healer than dps and maybe tanks, Imagine being healed by music. how cool is that??!!” wrote the original poster.

The rest of the comments either agree with the statement or make suggestive remarks about Luna’s appearance. We’d have things to say about this, but after seeing some of the premium skins (especially the maid outfits), we aren’t really surprised.

After spending dozens of hours with the game ourselves, we do agree that TFD would definitely benefit from a dedicated healer class, especially during difficult Void Intercept battles such as the Pyromaniac.

Whether Luna will become the Octavia or Lucio of The First Descendant remains to be seen. One thing we can say for certain is that fans like us are looking forward to building her from scratch.

