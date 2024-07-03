The First Descendant season one release countdown: Exact start time and date

The First Descendant quickly surged into the hearts of players and has attracted plenty of interest, and the live-service title has much more up its sleeve—and we can tell you when season one is due to begin.

Recommended Videos

Nexon has big plans for The First Descendant in 2024, with the roadmap revealing the first drop of new content is due in early August, followed by the start of season one—and the exact start is seemingly already confirmed.

The First Descendant season one launch time and date

A big tease. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although not officially announced, the launch time and date for The First Descendant season one appears to have been revealed by the game’s pre-season battle pass, which shows how many days and hours remain.

Using this, we expect The First Descendant season one to begin on Aug. 23 at 2am CT / 3am ET / 7am BST / 4pm AEST. For those in the PT time zone, the start time is Aug. 22 at 11pm PT.

As Nexon has not officially confirmed the details, the release time is subject to change, and the battle pass countdown may be running until the time servers go down for the update. If that is the case, expect to wait a few hours longer.

Using our countdown below, you can see exactly how long you have to wait to dive into season one of The First Descendant. We will update this article if any changes to the schedule are announced.

The First Descendant season one

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy