Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The starting Descendants in The First Descendant
Image via Nexon
Category:
The First Descendant

Is The First Descendant down? How to check server status

I just want to descend.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 03:56 am

The First Descendant has huge bosses, big-time battles, and an array of bubbly characters, but its server status can be an issue, so let’s see if the servers are down.

Recommended Videos

It feels like The First Descendant has been in beta testing for years. Thankfully, the full release is finally here. A full-scale online launch has taken place, which means an influx of thousands—if not millions—of players placing stress on the servers.

To check if The First Descendant servers are working, check out all the latest below.

Are The First Descendant servers down?

A character in The First Descendant is waveing
Welcome, I’ll be your server today. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It appears The First Descendant’s servers are fully operational as it stands. We say this as none of the shooter’s social media channels (or website) has said anything to suggest otherwise.

With a multiplayer release, it’s always hard to tell how many users will get involved on day one. There has been a ton of interest in The First Descendant already, so many players are likely jumping in immediately.

There don’t appear to have been any server issues yet, and The First Descendant’s launch looks successful.

Keep checking back for further updates on the servers.

How to check The First Descendant server status

The First Descendant’s Steam page, the official website, Discord, and X (formerly Twitter) page are all efficient sources to verify the current status of the servers.

Each is a great source of communication between players and developer Nexon Games. It allows the seamless process of informing the community about anything currently wrong with the game—especially any server issues.

For even more on The First Descendant, check out how to claim beta rewards and what the Twitch Drop goodies are.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.