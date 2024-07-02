Is The First Descendant down? How to check server status

The First Descendant has huge bosses, big-time battles, and an array of bubbly characters, but its server status can be an issue, so let’s see if the servers are down.

It feels like The First Descendant has been in beta testing for years. Thankfully, the full release is finally here. A full-scale online launch has taken place, which means an influx of thousands—if not millions—of players placing stress on the servers.

To check if The First Descendant servers are working, check out all the latest below.

Are The First Descendant servers down?

Welcome, I’ll be your server today. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It appears The First Descendant’s servers are fully operational as it stands. We say this as none of the shooter’s social media channels (or website) has said anything to suggest otherwise.

With a multiplayer release, it’s always hard to tell how many users will get involved on day one. There has been a ton of interest in The First Descendant already, so many players are likely jumping in immediately.

There don’t appear to have been any server issues yet, and The First Descendant’s launch looks successful.

How to check The First Descendant server status

The First Descendant’s Steam page, the official website, Discord, and X (formerly Twitter) page are all efficient sources to verify the current status of the servers.

Each is a great source of communication between players and developer Nexon Games. It allows the seamless process of informing the community about anything currently wrong with the game—especially any server issues.

