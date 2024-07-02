How to link Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox accounts in The First Descendant

The First Descendant is available on all major platforms, including PlayStation, PC via Steam, and Xbox. After purchasing TFD on one of these hubs, you’ll need to link your account with Nexon before starting your adventures.

Such linking procedures have become a common practice in recent years, and those familiar with Ubisoft titles will have experience with similar processes. While it takes little time to link your platform accounts to Nexon, there’s an error that could confuse players.

When selecting your respective platform, you might receive a browser notification reading “an error occurred.” I was tricked a few times by this error, thinking the whole website could be down, which caused me to postpone my account linking by a few hours.

How to link your Steam account to Nexon for The First Descendant

When you get to the linking page, the Steam icon will be waiting for you on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you buy The First Descendant on Steam, you’ll need to link your account with Nexon. To do this:

Go to Nexon’s official TFD Sign In page.

Click on Steam at the bottom.

The system will automatically redirect you to Steam’s sign-in page.

After logging in, you may need to confirm a few permissions, and your Nexon and Steam accounts will be linked together after you complete those.

How to link your PlayStation account to Nexon for The First Descendant

The PlayStation button could have problems forwarding you, but it’ll eventually fulfill its cause. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The First Descendant is available on PS4 and PS5, but you’ll need to connect your PlayStation Network account to Nexon first. To link your PSN account to Nexon:

Open Nexon’s account linking page.

Choose PlayStation.

After a few seconds, you’ll need to sign into your PSN account to complete the linking process.

When you log into your PSN account, you might see a few additional dialogues to confirm the linking procedure.

How to link your Xbox account to Nexon for The First Descendant

The Xbox button should work flawlessly with instant redirection compared to PlayStation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Linking your Xbox account to Nexon isn’t any different than the other platforms.

Head over to Nexon’s sign-in page.

Select Xbox.

If you receive a pop-up at this stage, select OK.

Sign into your Xbox account to complete the linking process.

After logging into your Xbox account, you could need to agree to additional terms to finish linking. Upon completing all the requirements, your account will be linked to Nexon and you’ll be ready to play The First Descendant.

