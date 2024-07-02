Image Credit: Bethesda
How to activate cross-save in The First Descendant

Play on any platform.
Published: Jul 2, 2024

There are many platforms to play The First Descendant on, whether you’re gaming on a console or your computer, and you gain progress across all three with the help of cross-progression. You must activate the cross-save function on your accounts, though, if you wish to grind on several platforms.

Cross-save is an important setting you must adjust before starting up your journey in The First Descendant since it allows you to continue your adventure across all the platforms you have and maintain your place in the story, your levels, and your characters. There are, however, some steps to take so you can set it and leave it without worrying about losing your place.

Here is how to activate cross-save for The First Descendant.

How to cross-save in The First Descendant

The Panda skin for Bunny in First Descendant.
Bamboozled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cross-save in The First Descendant, you need to link your various accounts on Nexon’s official website. Click on the specific platform you’re using, log into your account for that platform service, and link that account to Nexon.

You can connect your accounts on:

  • PlayStation 5
  • Xbox Series X|S
  • PC

You’ll need to follow most of the instructions until your various accounts are linked, then complete the same steps for the other platforms you’ll be playing The First Descendant on. Once you’ve finished linking your accounts, you can now play the same account on multiple platforms, keeping your progress and your location.

