How to get Electric Condense Bunny Module in The First Descendant

Bunny mains in The First Descendant have a few options when it comes to choosing a Transcendent Module for their builds, and one of the more potent options is the Electric Condense.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get the Electric Condense Module for Bunny in The First Descendant and whether it’s worth farming for.

How to get Electric Condense Module in The First Descendant

I don’t like these odds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Electric Condense is a Transcendent Module, which means its drop rate is around two percent. There are a few missions in the game you can play to target farm the Module, but it can also drop from monsters in multiple other missions.

Here are the missions that drop the Electric Condense Module in The First Descendant:

Sepulcher Calling of the Descendant mission in the Lost Supply Depot in Vespers (Normal)

Sepulcher Calling of the Descendant mission in the Lost Supply Depot in Vespers (Hard)

What does Electric Condense Module do in The First Descendant?

A one-and-done skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Electric Condense replaces Bunny’s Maximum Power skill. After you activate Electric Condense, it charges for five seconds and releases a powerful shockwave that deals AoE damage based on how much Electricity you have. You can also release the shockwave preemptively by activating the skill again.

Unlike with Maximum Power, you can use your weapons or other skills while Electric Condense is charging, increasing your DPS potential. Use Electric Condense, then run around the enemy, shooting it with something like the Thunder Cage.

The downside is you have to be very close to the enemy for Electric Condense to hit it. Even though it scales with the Skill Effect Range, it still might be dangerous to get up close, especially in hard-difficulty content.

It’s not a must-have Module like Supply Moisture is for Valby, but it can take your Bunny build to the next level if you play around it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy