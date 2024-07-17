How to get and use the Supply Moisture Module in The First Descendant

Transcendent Modules can be game-changers when it comes to character builds in The First Descendant. Supply Moisture is a Module for Valby and is one of the best Modules you can get for her to make the best build possible.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get the Supply Moisture Module in The First Descendant and what makes it so strong.

How to get the Supply Moisture Module in The First Descendant

You can farm a grapple Module here, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Supply Moisture is a Transcendent rarity Module, which means its drop rate is incredibly low. A few missions can drop the Module with around a two percent chance, but you can also get it as a monster drop from multiple other missions.

Here are the missions that drop the Supply Moisture Module in The First Descendant:

Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Normal)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard)

Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Corrupted Zone in Hagios (Normal)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard)

What does the Supply Moisture Module do in The First Descendant?

Make Valby a weapon character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supply Moisture is one of the best Transcendent Modules for Valby. It relaces Valby’s passive skill, increasing your Skill Critical Hit Rate, Skill Duration, and Firearm Attribute Trigger Rate while standing on water, including water created by Valby’s abilities. However, the Module removes the MP consumption reduction provided by Valby’s original passive.

The best part about the Module is it also increases the Firearm Critical Hit Rate while you’re on the water. It doesn’t say that in the Module’s description, but it adds a flat 20 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate buff, which is then affected by other modifiers you might have on your weapon.

From our testing, a Thunder Cage had a 24.9 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate without the Supply Moisture Module and 49.8 percent with the Module. This allows you to build Valby and most of your weapons into Critical Hit, increasing your overall damage potential.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy