How to farm Murky Energy Residue in The FIrst Descendant

While The First Descendant does a decent job at telling you where to find certain items, sometimes word of mouth does a much better job, and we’re here to give you that information directly.

Here is the best and fastest method to farm Murky Energy Residue in The First Descendant.

Murky Energy Residue: How to farm in The First Descendant

It’s actually quite easy to farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways to farm Murky Energy Residue in The First Descendant. After testing most of them, the fastest one seems to be doing The Forgottense Operation over and over again. As annoying as it might sound to repeat a low-level operation, there’s a solution to speed up the process.

It’s in the bottom right corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get to these pillars. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kill the Elite Tracker and loot it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Loot a bunch of Murky Energy Residue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to farm Murky Energy Residue super-fast:

Equip your favorite Descendant (we picked Valby, but Bunny should be just as effective)

Open your map, select Sterile Land, and find The Forgottense operation (bottom left corner of the map)

(bottom left corner of the map) Teleport to the nearby Outpost (Restricted Zone) and make your way there

Start a Private Operation (so you don’t ruin a run for other players)

Make your way through the operation as you normally would until you reach a set of diamond-shaped pillars with enemies around them.

On the second Pillar, there is an elite enemy called “Elite Tracker”

Kill the elite enemy and loot the purple item it drops

As you might have guessed, this is the Murky Energy Residue

Now for the best part: Open your options menu and simply select “ Return to Albion ”

You’ll return to Albion and keep your Murky Energy Residue

Rinse and repeat if you need more

That’s all there is to it. We love how you don’t even need to finish the Operation to keep the items, and we hope this doesn’t get updated in the future. To sum up—simply do half-runs of The Forgottense operation (on Private) and restart after you kill and loot the Elite Tracker.

