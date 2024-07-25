Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The First Descendant character holding up their fingers to the screen
Image via Nexon Games
Category:
The First Descendant

How to farm Murky Energy Residue in The FIrst Descendant

There’s a really fast farming method, too.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 07:46 am

While The First Descendant does a decent job at telling you where to find certain items, sometimes word of mouth does a much better job, and we’re here to give you that information directly.

Recommended Videos

Here is the best and fastest method to farm Murky Energy Residue in The First Descendant.

Murky Energy Residue: How to farm in The First Descendant

Murky Energy Residue from The First Descendant with locations where to find it
It’s actually quite easy to farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways to farm Murky Energy Residue in The First Descendant. After testing most of them, the fastest one seems to be doing The Forgottense Operation over and over again. As annoying as it might sound to repeat a low-level operation, there’s a solution to speed up the process.

Follow these steps to farm Murky Energy Residue super-fast:

  • Equip your favorite Descendant (we picked Valby, but Bunny should be just as effective)
  • Open your map, select Sterile Land, and find The Forgottense operation (bottom left corner of the map) 
  • Teleport to the nearby Outpost (Restricted Zone) and make your way there
  • Start a Private Operation (so you don’t ruin a run for other players)
  • Make your way through the operation as you normally would until you reach a set of diamond-shaped pillars with enemies around them.
  • On the second Pillar, there is an elite enemy called “Elite Tracker”
  • Kill the elite enemy and loot the purple item it drops
  • As you might have guessed, this is the Murky Energy Residue
  • Now for the best part: Open your options menu and simply select “Return to Albion
  • You’ll return to Albion and keep your Murky Energy Residue
  • Rinse and repeat if you need more

That’s all there is to it. We love how you don’t even need to finish the Operation to keep the items, and we hope this doesn’t get updated in the future. To sum up—simply do half-runs of The Forgottense operation (on Private) and restart after you kill and loot the Elite Tracker.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.