So, you finished an Operation or defeated a big boss in The First Descendant, and instead of continuing the game, you are forced to wait for the timer to teleport you out of the instance. Fortunately, this can be avoided, and I’m here to help.

Here’s how to exit dungeons in The First Descendant.

How to exit dungeons faster in The First Descendant

Press Esc and select “Move immediately to Albion.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

To exit dungeons faster in The First Descendant, press the Esc key on your keyboard and select the option “Move immediately to Albion.” After you do the final objective in an Operation or an Intercept mission, feel free to leave.



Before you ask, there’s no penalty for this. Once the timer starts, you can safely use this option. In fact, it’s expected of you to use the option. While it would have been nice if there was a portal or something similar to indicate it’s safe to leave, for now, “Move immediately to Albion” is our only choice other than waiting for up to 10 minutes.

Why is the timer so long after finishing a dungeon in The First Descendant

Use this time to gather all the loot and say “GG” to your teammates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The timer in dungeons and Intercept missions is long, so you have enough time to claim your rewards and even update your equipment. You can also say “GG” to your teammates (it’s only polite).

You can do all this in Albion, of course. In fact, if you leave early and forget to loot some items, they will get mailed to you via the Lost and Found category in your mailbox.

With that said, the timer is definitely too long in some instances, especially after Intercept missions, and this will likely get updated sometime in the future. For now, use the timer to congratulate teammates, try out the new loot you got from the run, and leave whenever you’d like from the options. Good luck, Descendant.

